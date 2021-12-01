Future growth: Triad natives pursue a new generation of hemp

From growing a hemp plant in their dorm closet to opening one of the first retail stores in the state with a fully built-in grow operation, a trio tested their limits to pursue a new generation of hemp.
“Throughout history, cannabis has been discovered and transported throughout the world. There are plenty of examples of its use throughout different eras. Uses range from spiritual, religious, medicinal uses to industrial uses such as textiles and paper,” Louis Rubio said, co-founder of Hemp Generation.
Hemp Generation was started in May 2018 by Louis Rubio and Chloe Blesh. They met at N.C. State University while studying Physics. After attending a growers informational hemp conference, they were inspired to learn more and spent several months working at Triangle Hemp, where Rubio and Blesh connected with other farmers, gained lots of experience in the evolving hemp industry and developed a driven passion for the plant.
In the summer of 2018, to gain more experience, they grew hemp, for the first time, outdoors on 2,000 square feet. This began the journey of discovering the best practices for growing quality and organic flower.
After the struggle to find a consistent high-quality flower across the state, Rubio and Blesh launched their first indoor-greenhouse grow in Browns Summit.
Rubio, a Greensboro native, demonstrates a great passion for cannabis and is the driving force and voice behind Hemp Generation’s vision. He is largely responsible for the organization’s product development and farming. Blesh handles the finances, logistics, and operations behind the brand and retail storefront.
After years of refining and revisioning the future of CBD, Rubio introduced his old high school and college friend, Alex Amaya, to the start-up as Creative Director. Amaya is responsible for the overall look and feel of the brand experience, digital media, and marketing associated with the business.
“Through accurately representing organic CBD products, education, and wellness, we aim to shift the landscape of how hemp is normally produced and consumed. There are a lot of CBD products on the market, not all are made to ensure the wellness of the consumer. We value quality because it determines the long-term health of our customers,” Amaya said. “Due to the high stigma that still remains around cannabis, we aim to shift this paradigm about hemp by educating people on what hemp is, its potential benefits, and how humans are connected to it. Our promise is to deliver quality and accurately represented products, research, and information from credible sources to help others achieve wellness. Therefore we believe in the synergy between quality, education, and wellness.”
Despite the negative connotation that continues to surround cannabis in society, Hemp Generation continues to push advocacy for its benefits and uses. “Cannabinoids have been known to benefit many individuals in providing their body with what it needs to achieve chemical balance and wellness, helping them enjoy life a little more, whether they suffer from stress, anxiety, or pain,” Blesh said.
After a few years in business, the trio ventured outwards and found the perfect location for a storefront in Cary.
“We were finally in a place where we could open a retail store. A place where people can come by, ask questions, learn, and purchase the highest quality and best represented CBD products in the market. At HG Wellness we use every opportunity to educate others and provide valuable insight to help them better understand how CBD can help them. Our mission is to properly guide others through their journey in discovering the CBD products, dosing schedules, and consumption methods that best suit them,” Rubio shared.
In 2021, HG Wellness became one of the first retail stores in NC with a fully built-in grow operation within the shopping experience. “Hemp is an amazing plant and we’re extremely passionate about making it accessible to our community. Not only can you come in to shop our CBD products, but you can also see exactly where they’re coming from, simultaneously. This is an amazing opportunity for our community to get closer to the plant and be a part of the growing process.” Rubio said. “All our products are made with organically grown flower and are third-party full-panel lab tested and are sold with accurate dosing and usage guidelines.”
When asked what the most popular products have been, Blesh shared that it would be the CBD extract capsules.
“This is our most potent product with the highest amount of CBD made from THC-Free CBD extract. At 400mg per capsule, this product is great for someone needing high daily amounts of CBD for a variety of serious conditions along with an economical price point.” Amaya also shares, “A fan favorite is our Delta-8 THC product line, which includes our delicious, vegan, all-natural strawberry flavored gummies, and our Delta-8 THC vape cartridges flavored with aromatic terpenes distilled from our in-house grown CBD flower.”
The HG Wellness team sees independence and expansion in their future. “We continue to push efforts to grow all of our own flowers and expand on our products to fit the needs of our clients,” shared Rubio. “The hemp industry is growing, but the real challenge is standing out amongst the crowd, and that takes passion, progress, and persistence.”
For more information visit, https://www.hempgeneration.com/.
