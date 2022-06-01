From Winston, with Pride: Pride WS prepares for 2022 festival

Pride Winston-Salem returns with plans to take over Winston-Salem from June 12 to June 19 with several events.
Following a brief and safe hiatus, Pride Winston-Salem is back in full swing as the LGBTQIA community celebrates coming out, figuratively and literally.
Pride WS President Jerry Morin said there are a lot of emotions ahead of this year’s festival. With this being the first time that the city celebrates during June, the festival would coincide with national Pride Month. Typically the organization holds the event in October. In 2019, the festival brought an estimated 35,000 people to downtown Winston-Salem.
“We want to make sure everything is just right. There are a lot of details left to handle this year and our volunteers have been working nonstop to do that,” he said.
With new sponsors and partnerships in play, it was important to Morin and others on the board to go ahead and hold the festival, having not held one since 2019 due to COVID.
“We had postponed it twice and didn’t want to go another year without one,” Morin said. “We had a lot of people asking when we were going to do it and the overall theme was the sooner, the better.”
This year’s event kicked off with its annual Mister and Miss Pride Winston-Salem pageant held on May 22, 2022, at Hawthorne Inn and Conference Center, located at 420 High St SW, and sponsored by the new Pulse Vodka. The title “requires titleholders to engage the community, be a leader, and do the work; remembering that Pride Winston-Salem is a year-round organization that keeps a full schedule of events,” according to the organization’s pageant information.
This year’s Mister and Miss are real-life couple Macximus P. and Jazmine Monet Cassidine. Both will be in attendance at the parade and festival on June 18.
“She’s performed at pride several times and Mac also has a band that performs at pride. They did work out that he could do both.”
This year’s parade and festival will feature some familiar faces and some new sites. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the parade will begin at Spring and Fourth Streets at 11 a.m. There will be a food truck rodeo on-site offering everything from pizza and burgers to Italian ice. The organization is still accepting applications for the food truck rodeo. There will also be Free Mom Hugs available.
“Right now we have six trucks that have committed. In 2019, we had 12 trucks and 10 of them sold out of food. We try to make it worth it.”
Safety is still a top priority for Morin and the Pride WS team. There will be masks available for those in need, there are hand washing and sanitizing stations and the Pride WS tent will be full of all those necessary items.
“I’ve been working with the Winston-Salem Police Department and they’re on it. They have a lot of things in place, stuff that festival-goers won’t see, that will be there,” he explained. I’m fully confident that they will protect us. We are just trying to make people safe in a lot of different ways.”
In years past, the parades have consisted of walking groups or people riding in vehicles. This year’s parade will feature at least six floats.
“The whole float thing is new for us. Normally people are walking so they can interact with the crowd. The floats need safety personnel and pacers, so we’re trying to accommodate that,” Morion said.
The parade-reviewing stand will be in front of Camino Bakery, a sponsor for the event. Always a fan favorite, according to Morion, the stand will be emceed by former television news anchor Brent Campbell and drag queen CC Labrie.
“They will be calling the parade from that spot. We get bios from our participants, they basically write their own story, and CC and Brent read them as they go by,” Morin explained. It’s quite fun actually.”
Morin and his vice president, Kandi, have been instrumental in organizing the festival for the past 10 years and have tried to make it a little different from the last. He still suspects there to be new attendees this year.
“Winston-Salem has seen a surge in queer programming which just adds to the demographic. I think we’re going to see a lot of different attendees and groups at the festival. Our festival has always been open to everybody and we’ve always had great support from the community at large. The city is a great support to us.”
He said that in the past few years, more families were attending the event, both traditional and not, especially since marriage equality happened.
You’re just seeing different families made up of different people. That’s what we want. We try to keep it family-friendly so people would feel comfortable with their kids. It’s worked for 10 years so I hope it continues.”
A proponent of marriage equality and having participated in numerous marriage equality actions across the state, Morin said he’s glad to see the evolution and takes into account the children of the LGBTQIA community when planning.
“The people that used to be running around with wings and leather underwear at these events now have families. They now have children - because they can get married and they can adopt,” he said.
For Morin and the Pride WS board, the event is much more than a person’s sexual orientation. It’s about inclusion and acceptance.
“It is a pride festival but more pride about our community at large. Winston-Salem has always been so diverse and inclusive. I’ve personally never had any issues. I just want people to come and have fun, and that’s what it’s about. It’s not that he’s gay or she’s a lesbian. It’s not about that. It’s about people out having fun. It’s for the kids that are questioning their place in the world. They get a chance to see other people that are like them and that it is ok. That’s what makes it worth it for me.”
