From the Top Rope: Triad Wrestler rises to Professional Wrestling fame

Waking up and deciding he’d be a professional wrestler has worked out well for 24-year-old Griff Garrison.
So much so that he’s gone from recreating WWE wrestling matches on the trampoline in Winston-Salem to flying off the top rope in the AEW wrestling ring in sold-out coliseums.
Garrison, one half of All-Elite Wrestling’s tag team duo “Varsity Blonds,” said he grew up a wrestling fan and was “one of those kids that never really grew out of it.” He said he remembers watching the matches on TV and going to the events with his mom and dad.
“I think the reason why wrestling in my hometown is so special to me is because every single time there was a wrestling event or wrestling show at the coliseum, me and my dad, or my mom would always go,” he said. “There’s a restaurant across the street called Stamey’s. We would always go there first and we’d eat hot dogs, and then we’d walk across the street. We’d go inside and I’d be so excited to see the setup and the show happening. It would be one of the best nights of the year for me. Being able to come back, retrace my steps and wrestle in the coliseum, and not just be a fan, is pretty cool to me.”
Idolizing WWE superstars like John Cena and Edge, Garrison and his best friend Marcus Kross decided to take to the ring themselves. Garrison played football in high school and was never an amateur wrestler, although Kross did and is also a professional wrestler.
“We were just wrestling on the trampoline. We would come home and wrestle on the trampoline after practices’ for hours,” he said. “We woke up one morning and we’re like ‘let’s see about doing this for real.’ We looked up pro wrestling schools near us, not really all that hopeful, but we found a lot.”
That search led them to Fire Star Pro Wrestling in Greensboro where they would train under LaBron Kozone for the next few years, including while Garrison was in completing his undergraduate studies at Guilford College. In fact, Garrison credits the training with kickstarting his wrestling career.
“I was literally waking up, going to lift, going to college classes, coming back, packing my stuff, and going to train for five, six, or seven hours. That was an everyday thing for me,” Garrison said. “He’s (Kozone) a great guy, a great trainer and he knows what he’s talking about. It was great just being able to go there and learn the fundamentals. That’s the kind of trainer he is. He is the kind of guy that preaches the fundamentals over and over until you get it. Then you get to go to all these shows around the country, wrestling with guys and you learn more.”
After graduating from Guilford College in 2020, with a double major in Education and History, Garrison was looking for a teaching job as COVID-19 halted many matches and shows across the country. He was honing in on a teaching and football coach job at Grimsley High School when he received the call he’d been training all his life for.
“It was wild. It was sort of like an emotional roller coaster. All of a sudden I got a call saying we need you down in Jacksonville. I did a couple of trial matches and I guess they liked what they saw. They kept bringing me back. This past July, me and my tag team partner Brian Pillman got signed to full-time deals.”
Garrison said the journey to get to this point has been crazy and filled with peaks and valleys.
“I was a college student but could train, wrestle and do what I love to do. I think that was a high in my life. A couple of years later, I was at the beach doing backflips and I broke my foot, my heel bone. Then I found out I had a tumor in my heel bone and I needed that removed. That was in 2018 and that was a valley,” Garrison explained. “After that, I hit another peak and we were doing matches everywhere six months later. They were talking about signing us at Ring of Honor, another wrestling promotion, and then COVID hit and they were not going to do any more shows or sign anyone. That was another valley. Then I was looking for that teaching job and I got the call and went to AEW and now I’m here. So now we’re riding another peak. It’s been up and down for a long time.”
One thing’s for sure, Garrison wouldn’t want to go through the valleys or climb the peaks without the person he began this journey with, Marcus Kross.
“I moved into his neighborhood when I was probably in middle school and I met him shortly thereafter. We both had trampolines; we (the kids in the neighborhood) would all hang out and just beat each other up. It sounds bad but that’s what we’d do. We would all get on the trampoline and recreate matches and we just love it. It was our favorite thing,” Garrison said. “Not a lot of people get to see their really good friend after high school. So to be able to keep him in my life after high school, travel with and do stuff with your best friend, it’s a blessing.”
He’s excited to build that same bond with his new tag team partner, Brian Pillman Jr. as part of Varsity Blonds. While Garrison says it takes time for tag team partners to form a bond and solid connection, he feels like he’s done that with Pillman.
“We have grown close. We have conversations about politics, wrestling, and about anything. I like to have talks with him and just get close with him about stuff. We are definitely getting there for sure if we’re not already there yet. To be able to do what we’ve done in such a short period of time as a tag team I think to me is impressive and we can only go up from here.”
That connection will come in handy for the latest match the duo will face. Garrison is excited to be returning to the Triad for the Greensboro AEW event on Wednesday, Dec. 22., at 7 p.m. The event features not only the flagship “AEW: Dynamite” show but the league’s newest show, “AEW: Rampage.” There he will face one of the biggest singles matches of his career when he faces Malakai Black but he’s not worried.
“He’s tough and he’s been doing this for such a long time. The fans love him. Facing him in my hometown is by far going to be the toughest challenge that I’ve ever faced. I’m up for it 100 percent,” he said. “I think the Greensboro crowds got me. They’re going to get loud. They’re going to get electric. I’ve said this before; I think the Triad has the most passionate wrestling fans in the world so being the hometown boy is the advantage for me. Going into this I’m 100 percent confident and focused. He’s going to bring the fight and I’m ready for that as well.”
While Garrison may have idolized the stars of WWE, he’s quickly becoming one himself in the AEW arena.
All-Elite Wrestling is a professional wrestling league out of Florida “offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness, and energy into the industry.” “AEW: Dynamite” airs on Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. on TNT and “AEW: Rampage” airs Friday on TNT from 10 to 11 p.m. Beginning in 2022, TBS will start airing “AEW: Dynamite.”
“The atmosphere at AEW is just a fun, welcoming place. Everybody is just friendly. They all want to make AEW successful and I think that’s the beauty of it,” he said. “When you have all these minds and all these people working together to achieve one goal, it’s beautiful to watch. It’s the best place to work and it’s the best wrestling place in the world. I’ll say that until the day I die. Being able to be a part of it is a dream come true.”
AEW will be returning to the state in January. Tickets and more information can be found at www.AEWTIX.com.
