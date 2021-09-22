From LA to the 336: Selfie Museums by A&T Alumna Take Over the Triad

In what many call the beginning of a contact-free age, social media apps such as Instagram and Tik Tok have exponentially increased in popularity. With our increasing proximity to one another through the photos that we take, selfie museums have opened across the country to encourage self-expression in one “Instagrammable” shot. Unlike traditional museums, a selfie museum displays various backdrops for photos, where patrons can interact with the scene and space to create the shot of their choice. Two of these photo locations have recently entered the Triad — The Selfie Spot and The Rich Girls Museum.
The Rich Girls Museum
The idea for the Rich Girls Museum was born in Los Angeles, where North Carolina A&T graduate MarTeekia Sweat and fiancé Joshua White were inspired by the plethora of selfie museums during her time residing in the area. With the combination of her graphic design degree and love for being creative, Sweat brought her brainchild back home to Greensboro with the concept of bringing a part of L.A. to the Triad. Though the Rich Girls Museum began as an empty, available room next to Sweat and White’s music studio, it quickly grew into a social media phenomenon that came to define the Triad. After years of brainstorming, building, and detail-oriented work, the Rich Girls Museum opened in late 2020, becoming the first Black-owned selfie museum in the nation.
“We started blowing up on Tik Tok,” Sweat recalled. “People started coming from across the country.”
Tik Tok creator Junebug and a lineup of Soundcloud creators were few of the many to visit the selfie spot. The Rich Girls Museum Instagram also began rapidly increasing in popularity.
Located off of Spring Garden Street, the museum is incredibly accessible due to its proximity to many restaurants and cafes. Featuring many rooms with various themes, the Rich Girls Museum offers an array of backdrop choices so each person can take the shot perfect for them. Including a hot pink airplane room, tub room filled with balls, and a lip-themed room with a lip couch, among many other scenes to choose from, Sweat designed each room to accommodate each individual’s desired aesthetic.
“[The museum is accessible for] definitely all ages in the same way,” Sweat commented. “Greensboro is pretty small, so people want to go out to eat and come to the Rich Girls Museum afterward or before.”
The Rich Girls Museum is meant to be enjoyed with a partner, small parties, or larger ones — as long as visitors have a camera, a photographer, and a model, this photo location is an incredible experience for anyone.
Sweat aspires to franchise the location, and plans on opening branches of The Rich Girls Museum in Myrtle Beach and Charlotte in the upcoming years.
The Selfie Spot GSO
The Selfie Spot was the product of A&T alumni Antonia L. Griffin’s creativity, located in Downtown Greensboro. Bringing more than just photos to the table, Griffin strives to not only make Instagram a more beautiful place but to use her kindness and inspirational journey to make the Triad a happier place.
“Being that we live in a social media world, we bring a safe and happy space for people to come and take selfies to post on Instagram,” Griffin said. “They can come and do Tik Toks, create lots of content for their social media page, or just come and simply have fun.”
On March 2, 2021, Griffin began her journey to open the Selfie Spot with her two daughters, Kyizhay and Kyijha.
“I had the keys in my hands for The Selfie Spot,” Griffin stated. “[After meeting] with Vivid Interior Designs, construction [began in] May 2021.”
With 14 custom vignettes to take selfies, The Selfie Spot offers unique scenes and backdrops that any age can enjoy. Scenes include a flower wall, black-and-white striped wall, phone booth, and laundry room with money. However, this business wants to do more than just offer a photo location for local social media gurus — Griffin and her two daughters want the world to be a happier place, both in and out of their selfies.
“Our motto is for you to ‘Believe in Your Selfie,’” Griffin commented. “With that being said, we have a lot in store for the future. We have plans to feed the homeless during Thanksgiving [and] give away toys for Christmas. We recently gave out book bags and school supplies to children in the community to prepare them to go back to school.”
Griffin’s kindness stems from a place of surviving and understanding hardship. On Sept. 6, she shared her story on social media of surviving domestic violence and growing up in a home with her parents. However, instead of limiting herself to what she had experienced throughout her lifetime, she became inspired to build something out of it — especially a project that could not only be shared with her daughters as a legacy project but also empower others through her success journey. Griffin hopes to expand to other cities in different states in the coming years to spread both the joy of the selfie and her unconditional kindness across the nation.
