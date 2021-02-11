Celebrate 211 Day, Feb. 11, with United Way
Greensboro, NC (February 11, 2021) – In a crisis, in a disaster, in a pandemic, NC 211 is here to help North Carolinians get connected to food, housing assistance, healthcare resources, and much more. On February 11th, United Ways and 211 call centers across the country are celebrating 211 Day.
NC 211 is a United-Way-funded information and referral service. Accessible via an easy-to-remember, three-digit number and available 24/7 in over 180 languages, families and individuals can call to obtain free and confidential information on health and human services within their community.
In the last year, many greater Greensboro residents who may have never had to reach out for assistance before found themselves dialing 2-1-1. Jessica (a single mom of two) called 2-1-1 when she tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to work for at least two weeks. The NC 211 Call Specialist provided a referral to the county COVID helpline and information on two local programs that may be able to help Jessica with her bills.
On March 18th, when NC 211 was activated by Governor Cooper as part of the State’s emergency response, call volume skyrocketed. In greater Greensboro alone, NC 211 answered over 6,000 calls in 2020. The top requests in our area were for housing, health care, and food. Many callers needed help with more than one category.
“North Carolinians contact 211 for a variety of reasons, from how do I file for unemployment? To where can I find food to put on the table? And how do I pay my rent now that my income is gone?” says Heather Black, NC 211 State Director. “211 truly is for everyone. Whether you’re in a crisis or just need a little more information about state guidelines, we’re here to talk you through your concerns.”
NC 211 remains strong in its goal to provide callers with a personal connection to resources. That means from the first hello, someone calling 2-1-1 is reaching a real person who can talk through their specific situation.
In addition to finding information over the phone, North Carolinians can also search NC 211’s database of resources by visiting nc211.org and entering their need and location. This updated search tool makes it easier for residents to find services quickly if they don’t have time to make a phone call.
You can learn more about NC 211 and the local 211 Day celebration in the month of February on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @unitedwaygso or nc211.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.