Greensboro Downtown Park, Inc. will host dinner for a few hundred friends under the stars on Sunday, November 13 for its annual fundraiser, Friendsgiving, from 6 to 9 p.m.
“It’s a really fun fundraising event for the parks. It’s a big undertaking but we’re in the thick of planning everything right now,” said Amanda Miller, director of programs and marketing for Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. “Friendsgiving is the idea of Friends of the Park and supporters coming together to express warmth and care for our organization and the community that we serve through the programs that we do. The vibe is very cozy and warm. It’s a family style dinner so it’s not plated. The intention is that you’re going to come, meet new people and sit together at a table, pass plates around and share in a really great experience in a beautiful environment.”
The nonprofit manages LeBauer and Center City Parks in downtown Greensboro in partnership with the city of Greensboro. The 250 person meal raises funds for the more than 450 programs that the organization hosts for free throughout the year, according to Miller. The dinner includes a cocktail hour and multi-course, family style dinner. Tickets include batch cocktails, hors d’ouevres, dinner, dessert and coffee. She said that dinner came about in 2016, as the organization was looking for the best time to do a fundraiser without interrupting the activities they had planned.
“When our organization was kind of young and scrappy, we were trying to come up with a way to put together a fundraiser for the first time. We found that our busy season tends to slow down as we go into winter. Most of our activations happen in the height of Spring,Summer and early Fall. As it gets colder, things slow down in the park,” Miller explained. “November seemed like a good fit.”
The dinner, held in a heated tent on the lawn of LaBauer Park, is family style and promotes community.
Miller also said the event doubles as an opportunity to inform potential donors about the organization and what they do in the community.
“It’s a donor cultivation event, as well. This is an opportunity to engage with our community members who are looking to support our work in a more substantive way by becoming friends of the park which is our membership level in our donation campaign,” she said. “Friendsgiving is a play on words for us, as well, because our membership campaign is called Friends of the Park.”
The event also offers an auction which begins during the cocktail portion of the event and runs through the course of dinner. With auction items from the Tanger center, Replacement’s Ltd., and local artists, Miller said that there’s a number of awesome prizes to be snagged.
“We really have a wide range of items for folks to bid on and all the funds go directly to support the works of Greensboro Downtown Parks providing all the free public programming we provide for the community,” she said.
One thing that participants will notice this year is variety in dinner. Miller said that this year, there are four or five different restaurants on board, with each one contributing to a different course.
“We have a bunch of different restaurants, as well as breweries and bars, coming together to support with their wares. So it’s really a community effort. It feels like the community is rallying around this event to make it something truly unique.”
Miller said that the event has been a hit in the past and she expects the same thing this year.
“Folks really look forward to this event each year. The main thing that we’ve heard is that this is a way for people to kick off their holiday season. We kind of get in on the front end, before Thanksgiving and all the other holidays get underway. This is an opportunity for folks to come together and really celebrate, enjoy themselves and donate funds for a good cause.”
For more information, visit https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
