Freedman murder still unsolved, but GPD clears name of rumored suspect

“I never imagined anyone in my family would be murdered,” said Robin Freedman a little more than a year after her brother Mark Freedman was shot dead outside of his Greensboro restaurant.
“You walk down the street and you think, did this person have anything to do with my brother’s murder,” she continued in a phone interview two weeks ago. “I never thought I would be part of a club like this. I have such empathy for other mothers, sisters, brothers, and fathers who have to live with something like this, day in and day out.”
At 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2020, the 63-year-old owner and executive chef of Mark’s Restaurant was found dead from a gunshot wound in his car at 616 Dolley Madison Road, the most recent fine dining venue to bear his name.
Last winter and again this summer, Greensboro Police stated they were not releasing any details about the timeline of the killing. But on Friday, GPD Homicide Victim Advocate Mary Nero told YES! Weekly that detectives believe Freedman was shot between 10 and 11 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 3rd, approximately 4-5 hours before his body was discovered by his girlfriend of 14 years.
According to Nero, Crimestoppers’ statement that “the perpetrator is believed to be of medium/stocky build and short to medium height,” is based on “surveillance video from one of the neighboring businesses.”
Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, Mark was educated at the Culinary Institute of America and moved to Greensboro after attending college in North Carolina. After founding Mark’s on Westover and then Level 2 on Elm Street, he opened his Dolley Madison location in 2011.
“I really know why my brother loved this community so much and spent over 40 years there,” said Freedman. “It’s a really incredible community and I feel a lot of love and support even though I don’t live there.”
Freedman also praised Nero’s efforts on her and her late brother’s behalf. “She is my lifeline to the police department, who will take my call morning, noon, and night. When you lose someone this way, your brain is in overdrive and you feel as if you’re on the verge of going crazy. And she’s there as an empathetic person, but at the same time quite knowledgeable, as she used to be a detective. I can’t say enough good things about her, and I consider her a friend.”
Nero assured YES! Weekly that the murder is not a cold case.
“It’s ongoing. There are still Crimestoppers tips that come in and that have to be looked at, investigated, and corroborated. It’s not cold by any means. It’s an active case.”
Nero gave another statement that no representative of the GPD has previously issued: Mark’s longtime friend and employee Aaron Coker, who committed suicide on Nov. 10, 2020, seven days after his former employer’s murder, had “nothing to do” with the crime. With rumors and social media posts linking the two tragedies within a day after Coker’s death, Nero was asked to confirm that the GPD found no basis for these unsourced claims.
“Correct,” she immediately replied. “I think it’s just the ill-timing of the two deaths, with Mr. Coker taking his own life about a week after Mr. Freedman was murdered. That lead has been fully vetted and investigated and we can say with certainty that Aaron had nothing to do with it. It’s just the coincidental ill-timing. People tend to say, why did this happen, why did that happen, and to look for connections even when they’re not there. It’s a convenient theory to fall back on, but it’s not accurate.”
The statement came as a great relief to Adam Coker, who recently posted about these rumors in a public Facebook thread in which Mayor Nancy Vaughan, among others, offered condolences and the hope that the Coker family finds peace.
“It’s the most persistent rumor, but utterly false,” he said. “The person visible on the security video is described as short and stocky. My brother was 5’11 and weighed 165 lbs.”
Coker acknowledged that Aaron argued many times with Mark, who repeatedly fired him and then hired him back, not an uncommon pattern in the Triad restaurant community.
“My brother built a brand of being wild, and at times hostile and unpredictable. He knew how to make a scene and hold us captive to his power, which could be hard to watch. At other times he was as soft as a butterfly landing on a flower. He kept everyone on their toes. Yes, they had another of their many arguments the night before Mark was killed, and Mark fired Aaron, just like he fired him many times,” Coker said. “That happened, and people ran with their ideas, but those ideas were wrong, and at this point, I’m questioning the intentions and decency of those spreading that falsehood. It’s as cruel and baseless as the claim, which some have also made, that Aaron killed our father.”
Like the Freedman siblings, whose mother was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in 2014, the Coker brothers also suffered the violent loss of a parent. In 2001, their father Farrell Coker was murdered in his hair salon at 2002 N. Elm Street in Greensboro. Timothy Mosely, who shot Coker fatally in the chest, testified that he and Samuel Miller robbed the store to buy crack. Mosely was sentenced to 40-50 years in prison and Miller, who also pled guilty, to 20-24 years
“Our father was a hairstylist, a visual artist, a poet, and a landscape architect,” said Coker. “He did not have an enemy in the world.”
Because of these tragedies, Coker says he can no longer bear to live in the state and has no plans for political office. “My father and brother both died from different forms of drug violence in Greensboro. It is too painful for me to be there.” He also said that he wishes to do a longer interview, to discuss what he calls “the psychological contagion” that has spread from his brother’s suicide, alleging it has resulted in several other self-inflicted deaths. But for now, he wants to clear his brother’s name from the baseless rumors that have only intensified in the year since Mark and Aaron died.
Freedman wants justice for her brother, and the closure this will bring to both her own family and the Greensboro community that Mark loved. When asked if she had considered asking police to release the surveillance video that purportedly shows a stocky suspect of medium or less than average height.
“No,” she said after a moment’s thought. “I really look to the police department, for they know best. I love nudging and nagging them, but at the same time, I also feel like I have to respect the investigation and their decision-making.”
With the approach of the Thanksgiving Holiday, which Mark celebrated for 35 years by preparing food for people in need as a volunteer for asimplegesture.org, Freedman is asking the Greensboro community that Mark loved to help her find his killer.
“If you know something, say something, and you can do it anonymously through Crimestoppers. There is a really spectacular reward waiting for you. It’s $30,000, and available for somebody who comes forward anonymously and helps us solve this crime. I believe somebody out there knows something.”
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000 or online at P3tips.com.
