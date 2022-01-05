Freaky Friday at monstercade

Attention all freaks, horror geeks, goth gfs (thicc and thin), outcasts, queers, drag/burlesque fans, trans/NB folks, former theatre kids, and everyone in-between: Come one, come all to Monstercade — located at 204 W. Acadia Ave. in Winston-Salem — for The Underground Presents: Freaky Friday!
The Underground Presents is a traveling collective of entertainers that started in 2019 by drag mother-and-son duo Hysteria Cole and Ellis D.
What started as a small troupe showcasing their queer performance art — such as drag, burlesque, live music, etc. at small venues in and around the Greenville area, has grown into working with groups such as Free Mom Hugs, PiCASSO (Pitt County AIDS Service Organization), and the Center for Family Violence Prevention on several fundraising events.
“What we hope to accomplish is not to only uplift and help other queer artists have a chance on the stage who don’t often get the spotlight but to also help out in our communities,” Ellis D. said.
Now, The Underground is expanding, taking their vision to Winston-Salem and partnering with local drag father-and-son duo from the Haus of Atrocities, Andy Drodge, and Roy Fahrenheit. Drodge is local drag royalty in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, who was voted as the Triad’s Best Drag King in 2019 by readers of YES! Weekly. Fahrenheit is a newcomer to the art form, having started performing in 2019.
“My beloved drag dad, Andy Drodge, and I have partnered with these Eastern Carolina Carnies to bring their traveling variety show out to the Wild, Wild West of Winston-Salem — and where else but the Strangest Bar in NC: Monstercade!?” Fahrenheit wrote in a social media post promoting the event.
The show is co-hosted by Andy Drodge (drag monster) and Hysteria Cole (drag queen) with performances by Ellis D. (self-described “sleazy goblin boyfriend”), Star Sirius (drag king), Roy Fahrenheit (drag king), Persephone 5000 (self-described “TS stripper hoe”) and Mona Loverly (burlesque performer).
Fahrenheit and Drodge said that they were motivated by their disappointment in the lack of opportunities for drag kings, male impersonators, trans artists, and assigned female at birth performers. Additionally, they saw a lack of diversity for the many different interpretations of the art form in the Triad LGBTQ+ communities.
So, they decided to start their own show to be able to perform in an accepting, affirming space, and with a mission of spotlighting and uplifting other queer artists.
“Huge shout out to Carlos Bocanegra and Monstercade for always being supportive and for hosting our little freak show,” Fahrenheit said. “I am so, so, SO grateful that Winston-Salem has such a truly inclusive and safe space like Monstercade.”
“We would love to make this a monthly showcase — spotlighting all different kinds of performers and uplifting artists who are marginalized, often left out, and ostracized from the mainstream,” Fahrenheit continued. “But to do that, we need your support — so, show up on Jan. 7, 2022!”
“Let’s get weird together, Winston-Salem!,” Loverly said.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry and tickets are “priced for accessibility,” Fahrenheit wrote, at $5. He wrote that the entry fee will be split equally amongst the performers and others who helped produce the show, and that tipping (with dollar bills or digital) is strongly encouraged and appreciated.
For more information, follow Underground_Presents on social media and check out the Freaky Friday Facebook event page.
