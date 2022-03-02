“Four” your eyes only: Triad Film Collaborative presents annual showcase

The Triad Film Collaborative, the self-explanatory entity that brings together independent filmmakers from throughout North Carolina and the Piedmont Triad, will showcase the efforts of its members with its “Fourth Annual Short Film Showcase,” which will be presented at 7 p.m. on March 12 at RED Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
The event is being sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Film Commission (PTFC), Brain Juice Productions, and the Triad Film Collaborative (TFC). Many of the filmmakers are scheduled to be on hand and will participate in a Q&A session after the screening.
“Despite the lockdowns, quarantines, and mandates, creativity in the Triad is still thriving,” said Ken Comito, a prolific filmmaker (Witching Hour, Witching Hour II, Blood Hunt) and the head of Brain Juice Productions. “The Triad Film Collaborative is proud to foster and help develop this creativity. This is the fourth year that TFC has showcased short films produced here in the Piedmont Triad by both blossoming and seasoned filmmakers.”
“I’m so grateful to RED Cinemas for allowing our abundant and talented local film community to have a place to showcase their films over the years,” said Rebecca Clark, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission (PTFC). “I offer my congratulations to all the filmmakers selected to be in this short film festival and thankful to Ken and his group in organizing this event that recognizes our talented local workforce.”
The 13 films selected for the event are I Never Did, directed by Gabriel Tufano Jr.; Nemesis Eterna, a teaser trailer directed by Stephen van Vuuren; Dear Brother, directed by Benjamin West; KaBar and Courage: The James Stogner Story, a Proof of Concept directed by Tufano; The Simulation, directed by Devasuresh Dachuri; Underneath the Mistletoe, a music video directed by Joanna Lower and Sheila Lower; The Time Gatherer, directed by Anita Clark-Anderson; Requiem for a Dream — Scene Remake, directed by Ricky Nelson; Bigfeet, directed by Larry Joseph Parks; Smoke Will Rise, a music video directed by Tufano and West; Goodbye, directed by Clark-Anderson; Always, a Proof of Concept directed by Taylor Grace Davis; and Sparrow, directed by Ken Comito, Tufano, and Nelson.
“We have such a proficient and creative pool of filmmakers in the region who have remained determined in continuing to create and work during the pandemic,” Clark said. “The film industry as a whole was shut down for only about two months in 2020, but local filmmakers, in particular, had to be extremely resourceful in navigating COVID. It has been no easy feat for them, especially when working with limited budgets. But they have been committed to pursuing their craft and found ways to successfully create a safe working environment for all. This short film festival finally provides us all with the much-needed and excellent opportunity to get together and celebrate the results of all their hard work!”
For more information or advance tickets, call 336-230-1732 or visit the official RED Cinemas website: https://www.redcinemas.com/. The official Triad Film Collaborative website is https://triadfilm.org/, and its official Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/groups/TriadFilm. The official website for the Piedmont Triad Film Commission is https://piedmontfilm.com/, and the official Facebook page for Brain Juice Productions is https://www.facebook.com/BrainJuiceProductionsNC/.
