Forsyth jail inmate fears broken dishwater is a factor in COVID-19 outbreak

Of the 584 residents in the Forsyth County Detention Center, 234 have tested positive for coronavirus since November, according to the COVID-19 Ongoing Outbreaks in Congregate Living Settings report the NC Department of Health and Human Services issued Tuesday. The same report also lists 51 staff members as having tested positive, for a total of 285 cases. This increase from Friday’s count of 220 inmates and 47 staff members makes it the highest of any correctional facility in North Carolina.
James Wesley Rawls, a 47-year-old inmate who works in the detention center’s kitchen, believes that the machine used to wash serving trays may be a factor in that 40% infection rate. In late December, Rawls spoke to YES! Weekly via the detention center’s PayTel phone system, in which calls cost $5 each and can last for no more than fifteen minutes. Conversations with Rawls were arranged and paid for by the inmate advocacy organization The Prisoner Outreach Initiative (POI), which helps prisoners in Forsyth and Guilford County communicate with the outside world.
On Dec. 23, YES! Weekly reporter Katie Murawski recorded 40 minutes of conversation with Rawls throughout three separate interviews conducted by Murawski and a POI volunteer. This reporter then transcribed those recordings.
Records show that Rawls has been a “resident” (as inmates are called) in the Detention Center for nineteen months, charged in June 2019 with 21 counts of breaking and entering, and with no court date scheduled. Rawls told YES! Weekly and POI he typically works two shifts, one in the kitchen and the other in the laundry room or showers, with an hour off in between. “They don’t pay us a cent,” said Rawls, “but it’s the only way of getting any time outside my cell.”
Rawls requested that his real name be used. “I’ve filed so many grievances, they know who I am.”
Rawls said that the industrial warewashing machine used to clean the kitchen’s cafeteria-style trays does not function well enough to meet health department standards and presents a hazard even if there was no pandemic.
“They got the machine you put the trays through to clean them, but the trays are supposed to be sprayed down before they go through it. The water isn’t hot enough - not the water you spray it with or the water the machine uses. Trays go through it and come out with food still on them. If it’s not hot enough to take everything off the trays, it’s not enough to kill bacteria and the COVID virus,” Rawls said. “And the people that’s infected, it’s not like they’re getting a different set of trays from everybody else. They get the same trays the rest of us eat off. So, when we collect them, all the trays are mixed together. And the hot water isn’t cleaning anything off, it’s just mixing it all up.”
On Dec. 29, this writer emailed Christina Howell, public affairs officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, about Rawls’ allegation. Howell responded with the following statement:
“The dishwasher that is being utilized in the Detention Center kitchen is inspected annually by the Health Department and can be inspected up to two (2) times a year by the Jail Inspector. The minimum hot water temperature for the dishwasher is 165 degrees; currently, ours goes up to 190 degrees. If for some reason the dishwasher should be inoperable, we utilize Styrofoam trays.”
While multiple sources state that temperatures of 160 or even 140 degrees Fahrenheit are sufficient to render inactive some strains of the virus that causes COVID-19, an April 2020 study by the Emerging Viral Diseases Unit at Aix-Marseille University in France was cited by Newsweek as finding that “to kill the virus in a laboratory setting, the team had to heat it to 92 degrees Celsius (197 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes.”
Forsyth County Health Department records show that the Detention Center’s warewashing machine was last inspected on Jan. 17, 2020. On that occasion, inspector Jill Sakamoto recorded the following comment: “Warewashing machine not working in the kitchen. Person in charge stated they will use single-use articles instead of the trays.”
On Thursday, The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution recommending the purchase of “a replacement industrial-sized dishwasher at the Law Enforcement Detention Center (LEDC).”
The recommendation included the following summary:
The current fifteen (15) year old dishwasher at the LEDC [Law Enforcement Detention Center] is in urgent need of replacement after the frame that holds the doors has badly cracked. The dishwasher, if it cracks any further, cannot be repaired and will not operate. Due to the age of the equipment, parts are no longer available. Several times in the last twelve (12) months, the dishwasher has malfunctioned because of the frame issue, and Styrofoam trays, which cost $600-$750 per day (minimum of $4,200 per week), had to be used. In fact, since January 2020, the dishwasher has been out of commission eight (8) times. Recently, the dishwasher would not function for three (3) consecutive days and cost approximately $2,250 in Styrofoam trays.
On Friday, this writer emailed the followed questions to Christina Howell:
“The health inspector appears to describe a washing machine that was utterly unusable in Jan. of 2020. Isn't that in advance of the budgetary cycle? If so, couldn't it have already been replaced? Why is that only happening now? Finally, how much was spent on Styrofoam or other single-use trays in 2020?”
Howell responded with the following statement:
“We are committed to being responsible stewards of our resources – especially as they are primarily county taxpayer dollars. We did not request to replace the dishwasher sooner as we were able to repair and replace the broken components. Just as you would not buy a new car simply because yours had a flat tire, we did not request to replace the dishwasher until we knew it was approaching the end of its useful lifespan. In the Resolution that you cited, it noted that recently the dishwasher was recently out of commission for three (3) consecutive days. During 2020, the greatest length of time it was out of commission has been five (5) days; the shortest was merely a few hours. We utilized approximately $10,000 of single-use Styrofoam trays for the entirety of 2020.”
The warewashing machine was not the only health concern expressed by Rawls, who summed up his duties as “I serve the meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, clean the showers, and clean the block.” He said that washing floors and shower stalls were difficult and ineffective due to what he alleged were the diluted cleaning solutions given to him by the corrections officers, which he described as “mostly water,” adding “they tell you to clean stuff, but don’t give you anything to do it with.”
He also stated that inmates are not allowed hand sanitizer, even though “every CO got it on his belt.” In her Dec. 29 email, Christina Howell acknowledged this is true.
“We do not distribute hand sanitizer to the Detention Center residents as they each have an unlimited supply of soap and hot water available to them. Per the CDC, hand sanitizer should be utilized IF soap and water are not available,” Howell wrote. “Additionally, the CDC recommends that hand sanitizers be at least 60% alcohol; there are safety and security concerns regarding introducing alcohol into the facility.”
Rawls made another and more disturbing allegation, stating that inmates who had tested positive have been placed in beds directly outside the medical center. He alleges that inmates being treated for other issues had to pass “near those sick bunks,” adding “they had guys in hospital beds right outside of the cells and right outside the medical unit, right there sleeping on them in the halls of the medical floor.”
Christina Howell denied Rawls’ allegation with the following statement:
“The procedures utilized for segregating individuals who show symptoms and/or test positive for COVID-19 were created collaboratively by the Forsyth County Health Department staff, the Detention Center Contracted Medical Services Provider staff (Wellpath), and FCSO Detention Center administrators. These procedures were strictly adhered to in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19. All residents who exhibited symptoms and/or tested positive for COVID-19 were immediately segregated in two specialized housing units. The movement of residents throughout the facility was carefully controlled so that residents would neither interact nor encounter one another, even as all residents being moved throughout the facility were required to wear proper PPE. Currently, the Detention Center resident population is at approximately half-capacity. The infrastructure of the facility does not allow for ‘bunks’ in the hallway, and more importantly, nor does our commitment to maintaining the safety and security of our residents.”
Rawls described more crowded confinement.
“The social distancing is out the door. There ain’t no possible way. I’m on a block with maybe 20 guys. It’s just too small. You can’t stay away from anybody unless you stay in your cell. You’ve got the laundry guys going down and getting all the contaminated clothes, which are all mixed together, and you got us kitchen workers doing double shifts every day. And then they send kitchen workers down to the laundry because they’re backed up down there,” he said. “When you go to work in the kitchen, you working around Aramark workers coming in from the outside. You’re being exposed to them and them to you. And then you’re working in the staff dining room, around all the COs and the Aramark workers, the maintenance, everybody coming in through there, and then we all coming from there back into the kitchen.”
Rawls, who simply can’t afford his $300,000 bond, said that he’s been in the center for the last 18 months and is going to do his best to “duck and dive this virus.”
“I’m one of the people they talk about, saying they shouldn’t face a death sentence or nothing like that from a disease just because they can’t pay a bond,” he said. “I don’t have any violent crimes. I got a $300,000 bond for breaking and entering, while the staff members that killed John Neville got out of jail on a written promise.”
