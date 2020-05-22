RALEIGH – Eva Flomo of Kernersville tried her luck on a single $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket and took home a $1 million prize.
Flomo stopped at the Speedway located on North Main Street in Kernersville and thought to herself, “it’s just $20, let me just go ahead and try it.”
She likes scratch-off tickets and said this was her first time playing the $20 game.
“It just shocked me!” she said of her win. “I just thank God.”
Flomo plans to use her million dollar win to open a foster home and school in Liberia, West Africa.
“I’m from West Africa,” she said. “And I’ve seen a lot of kids on the street. It would be a great thing for me to do for people back home. I don’t care about a lot of material stuff for myself.”
Flomo claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. She had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $424,505.
$150 Million Cash Explosion launched with four top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $1 million. Two $4 million prizes and one $1 million prize remain.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million per year for education. For details on how $21.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Forsyth County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
