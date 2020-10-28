RALEIGH – Gloria Moore of Winston-Salem tried her luck on a $2 Jackpot 7’s ticket and scored $83,620, a fifth of the $418,100 jackpot.
Moore, a retired state employee of the Employment Security Commission, purchased her lucky ticket at the Tickled Pink C-Store on Kernersville Road on Monday.
In Fast Play, a $2 ticket wins 20 percent of the jackpot. The win dropped the jackpot amount by 20 percent and it began climbing again at $334,480.
She claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Greensboro office. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $57,770.
With her prize money, Moore says she plans to, “clear as many bills as possible,” including paying off her mortgage.
Since Fast Play started last month, North Carolinians have won 10 jackpots. The rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.
Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play ticket.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $21.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Forsyth County in 2019, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
