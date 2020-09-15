RALEIGH – Angelia Bates of Winston-Salem saw her $10 scratch-off ticket win her a $1 million top prize.
She purchased her lucky Carolina Black Millionaire Edition ticket from Three Brothers By-Lo on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
Bates claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
Carolina Black Millionaire Edition launched this month with five top prizes of $1 million. Three top prizes remain to be won.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $21.2 million made a difference in Forsyth County in 2019, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
