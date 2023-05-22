Every day, Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers put the needs of their communities above their own as they respond to crises, treat injuries, and save lives. May 21-27, 2023 is the 49th annual National EMS Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation's communities. This year's theme is EMS Week: “Where Emergency Care Begins.”
With compassion, determination, and skill, EMS providers embody the best of our County — from 911 dispatchers, and emergency medical technicians/paramedics to nurses, law enforcement officers and firefighters. The unwavering commitment of EMS providers to public service often comes at the cost of their own physical well-being, mental health and precious time with loved ones.
During Emergency Medical Services Week, we share our appreciation for the selfless EMS professionals who provide lifesaving services every day and risk their lives each time they answer the call of service. We also honor the EMS providers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to protect their fellow citizens. Our County owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to these heroes and their loved ones.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissions recognized our EMS personnel by Resolution on May 18. Everyone in our area should observe this week to honor our brave EMS workers and to pay tribute to the EMS providers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
