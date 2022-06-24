Forsyth County employees raise more than $13,000 for Arts Council

Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County CEO Chase Law sings as Ned Erickson (on the drum), County Manager Dudley Watts (on guitar) and Emergency Services Director Darren Ziglar (on bass) perform in the impromptu "Who Ever Shows Up Band" during the intermission of an talent show on June 1 in Bailey Park that was part of finale for the County’s Arts Council employee campaign that raised more than $13,000 for the non-profit.