Winston-Salem, NC — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that two Winston-Salem residents stand accused of staging an automobile accident in an attempt to obtain money from a fraudulent insurance claim.
Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division served criminal summonses on Reginald Lamon Jones, 54, and Sirena Yvette Simmons, 45, both of 2405 Markwood Lane, Winston-Salem. Both were charged with felony insurance fraud. Jones was also charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, also a felony.
The two are accused of telling Cincinnati Insurance Co. that a commercial truck rear-ended their automobile when video from the truck showed that they changed lanes in front of the truck and hit the brakes for no apparent reason, not allowing the truck driver enough time to stop.
The offenses occurred between Dec. 12, 2019, and June 1, 2020.
The two were served with criminal summonses on Dec. 8. They have a hearing on Forsyth County District Court on Jan. 7, 2021.
Commissioner Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians nearly 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums. That’s why he has cracked down on this white-collar crime by boosting the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division.
Over the past two years, CID Special Agents recovered $7.5 million in damages – money that was returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
