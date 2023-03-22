Attitudes towards school shootings have changed a lot since the fatal 1994 shooting at Greensboro’s Grimsley High School. Former US House candidate Adam Coker believes a March 10th incident at Grimsley indicates those attitudes have not changed enough.
“The risk of such a thing happening has much more in common with the risk of being hit by a meteorite than it does with day-to-day school violence,” wrote the author of an unsigned op-ed in the Oct. 14, 1994, News & Record. “As traumatizing as an incident like this can be to members of the school community, there’s no point in schools wasting time and energy trying to figure out how to prevent random events.”
That op-ed was published two days after 16-year-old student Nicholas Atkinson, who Assistant Principal Bill Whites had suspended for smoking, returned to the campus with a 9mm handgun, with which he shot Whites in the upper right shoulder. Coker, then a Grimsley student, saw Atkinson then fatally turn the weapon on himself.
As outrageous as the 1994 op-ed reads now, Coker feels that Gerald “Ged” O’Donnell, principal at Grimsley since 2018, used language just as regrettable when he called the recent incident “a prank” in communications with his staff.
On Friday, March 10, Coker was parked very near the spot where he watched Atkinson die 28 years ago. He was there to pick up a friend, who has asked not to be identified. The friend allegedly texted Coker that Grimsley staff received a phone call claiming that, in Coker’s words, “someone with an AR-15 was coming to shoot up the school.”
Coker said he was shocked when students were allowed to return to classrooms less than two hours later. He was even more shocked after his friend played an audio message from O’Donnell to faculty and staff, in which O’Donnell referred to the threat as a “prank.”
Coker says that, even if no shooter was en route to the school, the phoned-in threat should not be dismissed as a “prank,” but instead considered a “terroristic threat.”
In the recorded audio of a March 13 conversation between Coker, Guilford County Schools head of Security Mike Richey, and two Greensboro police officers, a man who identified himself as O’Donnell stated that he chose to refer to the phoned-in threat as a “prank.”
“It was my decision,” states the British-accented voice on the audio file, which Coker says he’s shared with other members of the media and several city and county officials. “Maybe it is because of my dialect, and because of my being an immigrant, who uses British English rather than American English.”
Coker also alleges that, after acknowledging the legality of the recording, Richey asked Coker to surrender any recording devices before Coker could speak at the Board of Education meeting on March 14.
Coker told YES! Weekly that his issue with the word “prank,” as well as variants like “hoax,” is more than just a matter of semantics.
“As a survivor of gun violence, and someone who has lost almost his entire family to gun violence, I want to make sure that language pertaining to threats of gun violence is used extremely carefully, and that boys who want to make phone calls issuing threats to schools are hearing, and their parents are hearing, that there will be severe federal action and they will go to prison if they make a terroristic threat. My biggest concern is that we are teaching these kids that a terroristic threat is just a prank, which will increase the number of these threats, as calling it a prank allows them to deny terroristic intent.”
Adam Coker is the son of Farrell Coker, who in 2001 was shot to death during a robbery attempt at Farrell’s hair salon at 2002 N. Elm Street. In 2020, Adam’s brother Aaron Coker committed suicide. Aaron Coker’s death was not from a gunshot wound, but Adam believes that his brother, who had a long history of mental illness, was influenced to take his own life by the still-unsolved gunshot murder seven days earlier of Mark Freedman, a popular Greensboro restaurant owner who was Aaron’s friend and employer. Specifically, he believes that rumors claiming that his brother killed Freedman were a factor in the mental state that led Aaron to take his own life. As YES! Weekly reported last year, the GPD posthumously cleared Aaron Coker of any suspicion in Freedman’s death.
In 2016, Adam Coker was a Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 13 but was defeated by Bruce Davis in the primary. Two years later, he ran again for that office but was defeated in the primary by Kathy Manning. Coker, who owns a cattle farm in Iredell County, says that he has no future plans to run for political office.
While Coker described himself as having spoken with several city and county officials about the Grimsley incident, the only one to comment is Patrick Tillman, who served as the District 3 representative to the Guilford County Board of Education from 2016 until last November, when he was elected to the District 3 seat on the Board of County Commissioners.
“Here’s what the community and the parents can be really encouraged about,” said Tillman on March 12. “Within minutes there were six police officers, and a couple of detectives working on it to get to the root of the problem. It was a serious problem and taken very seriously and there was a plan that was put in place immediately. That to me is what is really important about the story.” However, Tillman also said “Semantics and what we call things deserve a wider discussion as well.”
When Adam Coker took the podium during the public comment section of the March 14 meeting of the Guilford County Board of Education, he described himself as the former president of a three-county chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and “an advocate for mental health in our communities and survivor of gun violence.”
After relating his 1994 experience and subsequent family history, he said “I live with rather severe PTSD and am forming a non-profit to work with youth and adults to overcome trauma and find resiliency where I work with the land as a farmer in Harmony, North Carolina.”
Coker then stated his reason for speaking at the meeting.
“I was also, unfortunately, surprisingly and ironically, a witness to a soft lockdown which occurred Friday at Grimsley High School, when I happened to be sitting in my vehicle where that event happened in 1994. I was deeply troubled with how I saw the following two hours occur, and how the principal and administration handled it. I’m deeply grateful that no violence happened and no students and staff were harmed. I’m thankful to the police officers and security that were there to respond. But since then, I have done more investigating, and have found that, 42 hours later, almost no elected official that I know in Greensboro was aware of the soft lockdown.”
Coker also said that he found it “particularly troubling that, while Brooks Elementary and Kaiser Middle School are both within a few hundred yards of Grimsley, they did not go into lockdowns.” He also described “much distress from many teachers who were not even aware of the term soft lockdown.”
Coker told the board that, rather than being reassured by his conversation with O’Donnell and Richey, “I became even more troubled about his language.” He concluded by stating, “I want to be in solidarity with y’all and offer support, but I would love for you to consider these policies in our community.”
On March 17, GPD public information officer Josie Cambareri responded to an email query with the following statement:
“GPD responded to Grimsley and Smith High Schools last Friday, March 10. We are investigating these incidents.” She also wrote that, because “the calls went to the school and not through GM911,” there were “no call notes to reference” and thus “I am unsure exactly what was said on the call,” but that “our understanding was that it was a shooting threat.”
In a phone conversation that same day, Gabrielle Brown, Guilford County Schools program administrator for media and communications, stated:
“Yes, the school was placed on a brief shelter-in-place last week after receiving a suspicious phone call. Law enforcement investigated, determined whatever the contents of the call were not credible, and so the shelter in place was not listed.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
