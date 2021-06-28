Greensboro, NC – With the complete failure of the Biden Administration to address the border crisis, states are scrambling to keep their citizens safe. In response, Gov. Abbott (R-Texas) is planning to proceed with the construction of the border wall. While Texas directly touches the border, border security not only impacts the safety of Texans but the entire United States including North Carolina. The Biden administration should prioritize protecting United States citizens. Since Vice President Harris refuses to admit there is a crisis and the lack of action from the Biden Administration to respond appropriately, former state Senate Candidate Sebastian King is calling for North Carolina and other states to help Texas secure the border and protect North Carolinians.
“This has turned into a circus,” King said. “We won’t allow the drug cartels, smugglers, and human/sex trafficking to go on unchecked. The safety of North Carolinians is too important.” “We have a projected $6 billion surplus this year due to Republican leadership in the North Carolina General Assembly. North Carolinians want to have a secure border. The voters of North Carolina voted to re-elect President Trump and to finish the wall. This would uphold the mandate the voters gave to the General Assembly.”
King looks forward to working with House and Senate leadership to secure the funding to assist with the wall. Texas estimates it will take $250 million to finish the wall.
