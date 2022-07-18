Former Greensboro Fire Department Fire Chief, Ray Flowers Passes Away at Age 83
GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2022) – Former Fire Chief Ray K. Flowers passed away on July 16, 2022 after a short illness.
Chief Flowers was the first African-American Greensboro Fire Chief with 37+ years of service. Chief Flowers joined the GFD in 1961 as a 21-year-old N.C. A&T State graduate from Wadesboro. He was a part of the first group of African American firefighters hired and was assigned to Station 4 on Gorrell Street after completing training. In 1975, after 14 years as a firefighter, Chief Flowers earned the rank of Captain. Four years later Chief Flowers was appointed to Battalion Chief. In 1988, Chief Flowers was named Deputy Chief and in 1993, he earned the position of Fire Chief in the City of Greensboro.
During Chief Flower's early years as a firefighter, he was a driver for Station 7. Fire Station 7 was dedicated to Chief Flowers in December 2021. Chief Flowers was able to attend the ceremony with family and friends to accept the honor.
“It is a sad day for the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Fire Department,” said Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson. “Chief Flowers represents everything that is right with public safety and the Greensboro Fire Department.”
