Former GPD Officer Charged
GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2022) – On November 28, 2022, the Guilford County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) notified the Greensboro Police Department of potential criminal allegations against an officer employed by GPD. The allegation involved a possible sexual assault that did not occur in Greensboro or while the former employee was working in official capacity as a police officer.
The Guilford County Sherriff’s Office began their criminal investigation into the allegations on November 28, 2022. As is standard protocol, GPD immediately placed the officer on administrative duty, effective November 29, 2022, and began an internal investigation.
The GCSO completed their investigation and presented their findings to the District Attorney on January 19, 2023. Upon learning additional details of the investigation, Chief J.W. Thompson terminated the accused employee.
Former Officer J.D. Oliver has been charged with six counts of Statutory Sex Offense and six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor.
