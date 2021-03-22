RALEIGH — North CarolinaInsurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Timothy Aaron Spivey, 40, of 191 Floyd Shoaf Road, Lexington. Spivey is the former fire chief at the Tyro Fire Department in Davidson County.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Mr. Spivey of submitting a certified fire department roster to the N.C. State Firefighters Association containing false information and overstating the training hours of firefighters in the department.
The offenses occurred between Jan. 11 and Jan. 19 while he was still the fire chief.
Spivey was arrested by Davidson County deputies on Thursday. Mr. Spivey was released on $25,000 unsecured bond. He is due in Davidson County District Court on April 16.
wire
Former Davidson County fire chief accused of falsifying department rosters
- Press Release
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- United Way of Greater Greensboro Seeking Requests for Proposals to Address Housing Disparities
- Opus Returns April 11 with Streamed Concerts
- “The Schaefer Center Presents” Series Wraps up its Spring 2021 Virtual Season with the Best of the Appalachian Dance Ensemble, March 25 at 8pm
- GreenHill's SHIFT HAPPENS now accessible anywhere through a new digital catalog
- High Point Rockers Find Closer in Jake Petricka
Most Popular
Articles
- Sex, not rabies, may explain Greensboro coyote attacks
- Wandering cops: Triad sees impact of police accountability trail, or lack of
- Flower In Bloom is coming up roses
- Tanger Center Announces Rescheduled Dates for Inaugural Broadway Season
- Housing Justice Now Secures Protections for Tenants Facing Eviction, Demands Better Handling of Federal Funds
- Officer-involved shooting ruled as a homicide, moves to DA
- Inventory in Greensboro’s housing market hits new lows as homes for sale continue to sell fast
- Lewis & Elm Wine Bar Sets Opening Date
- One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar Opens Today
- Oscar nominees for best film and best animated film have UNCSA alumni connections
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
Every family in America has been affected by COVID-19, some from loss of life, and others fr…
- Updated
I’m not a big fan of lists, mainly because the person or organization that compiles them doe…
- Updated
The COVID-19 virus has taught us some painfully valuable lessons. For starters, it showed us…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.