RALEIGH — North CarolinaInsurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Timothy Aaron Spivey, 40, of 191 Floyd Shoaf Road, Lexington. Spivey is the former fire chief at the Tyro Fire Department in Davidson County.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Mr. Spivey of submitting a certified fire department roster to the N.C. State Firefighters Association containing false information and overstating the training hours of firefighters in the department.

The offenses occurred between Jan. 11 and Jan. 19 while he was still the fire chief.

Spivey was arrested by Davidson County deputies on Thursday. Mr. Spivey was released on $25,000 unsecured bond. He is due in Davidson County District Court on April 16.

