For the Love of a Woman ... and the Stage

Explaining that he moved to Greensboro “for the love of a good woman,” actor and acting professor Michael Tourek told YES! Weekly that he proposed to his wife Sara atop a Brooklyn apartment building on New Year’s Eve, 2005. He then confessed that, when telling this story, he often undercuts the RomCom imagery with “the next day, she said she was moving to Greensboro.”
“She hates it when I tell it that way,” he laughed, admitting he condensed the chronology.
Tourek explained that he did propose on the roof while fireworks lit up the New York City sky, and Sara did say yes. “I knew she’d applied to graduate programs across the country, but we didn’t find out she’d been accepted at UNCG until a couple of months later. For dramatic effect, I like to move the time up.”
In August of 2005, the Toureks moved to Greensboro, where Sara earned her Master of Fine Arts in Choreography, and Michael worked at M’Coul’s and the Green Burro. “That was the beginning of my five-year stint of doing what I knew how to do as an actor, which was to be a bartender.”
Tourek said that the move would have been worth it even if his acting career had not eventually taken off here. “We have two great kids and will have been happily married for 16 years this June.”
The couple met at the Lincoln Amphitheater in Indiana, where they played townspeople in Young Lincoln, an outdoor drama about the future president’s boyhood. Michael was Herr Zeller, and Sara was “the third nun from the left” in The Sound of Music. “I chased after her, and she had no interest in me, but that changed when I came back to Lincoln in 2003 to do Fiddler on the Roof.”
They started dating.
“Or, as she likes to say, dating/not dating. We dated and then not dated and then dated again and then we got engaged. I knew my life was going to be with her, so I put my stagnant acting career aside, and we moved to Greensboro. But I assumed that, once she graduated, we’d move back.”
Sara had other ideas.
“She was not a fan of New York and the trials and tribulations that come from being an actor there. She got a job teaching locally with her Master’s Degree, and the next chapter in our lives started. The image I like to use is that of those big Linden pines that have only one taproot that bores straight down into the ground? Our taproot started to dig right down into that North Carolina red clay. That led to our first house, led to a child, led to a second child, led to our second house, and then eventually inspired me to get my own Master’s Degree.”
The Toureks live in Adams Farm, and both teach in the Triad. “She has a full-time class load every semester at Elon. As for me, throw a rock in this town and hit a university, and I’ve taught there – Elon, UNCG, off and on at Greensboro College and Guilford, and I was teaching consistently at High Point until COVID hit.”
Meanwhile, Michael’s acting career took off here in a way that it had not in New York.
“I never knew that being a North Carolina based actor was possible until I actually was one. So, I was really, really lucky to get my foot in the door at Triad Stage and do that wonderful world premiere production of Beautiful Star in 2006, which sort of solidified my place with them as a local Equity actor.”
It was through Triad Stage that Michael met Lisa Hazlett. “A lot of people know her as Lisa Dames. She’s an amazing singer and songwriter and was the first female president of the Rotary Club of Greensboro. Not knowing any better, I had signed with a really small local agency here in town and wasn’t getting many bookings or even auditions through them. I met Lisa through Triad Stage because her daughters were in Beautiful Star, and she introduced me to Rusty Wiggs, who’s been my agent for the last 14 years.”
Once Michael signed with Wiggs, auditions came more frequently. So did roles, which got more prominent.
“And what’s really interesting is that my success in the southeast finally started to open doors in New York, with representation and audition opportunities and what have you.”
At first, this meant continually driving to Charlotte or Wilmington or Atlanta, “I had to take 11 hours out of my day just to drive to Atlanta and stand in a room for 30 seconds in the hope I’m the person they like for a role, and then that drive back thinking ‘man, I should have done that differently.’”
That changed.
“Increasingly, my work became what they call ‘booked from tape.’ I have this little studio, and I record auditions and send them off. Of course, with COVID, I’ve been spinning my wheels for the last year, but now the auditions are starting to come back.”
Michael said he owes Sara for not only moving to a place where he could have an acting career but for teaching him how to teach.
“I got my MFA in acting after my knees couldn’t handle bartending twelve hours a day. And then, I decided to try and teach this thing I’ve always done for a living. My first attempt at college failed when I was 18, so I just acted professionally whenever I could. But after I went to graduate school to become a better actor, somebody told me my MFA qualified me to teach.”
Despite acting all his adult life, he wasn’t sure how to teach others to do it.
“It got easier. Anytime I’m wondering about what I can talk about or do in the classroom, I go to Sara. She’s the smartest person I know and amazingly dedicated to her craft and her students. She has been my go-to for finding out how to do things in the classroom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.