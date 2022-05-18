“For my children and their children!”: Daughters, mothers, and grandmothers rally to support abortion rights

“Roe vs. Wade was part of my entire adult life,” said Kathryn Chiarolanzio, a healthcare manager carrying an “I’m Here for our Grandkids” sign at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in Greensboro’s Government Plaza on Saturday, May 14. Chiarolanzio was one of over 200 people who turned out in the 93-degree heat to voice their support for the imperiled 1973 Supreme Court decision.
“It was a protection that is necessary to keep us healthy. I want that for my children, their children and their grandchildren.”
Several dozen impromptu speakers stood in the unshaded pit area to take their turn at the open mic. They ranged in age from 16 to 78 years old and included teenagers, mothers, grandmothers, teachers, doctors and attorneys.
Nationwide, tens of thousands gathered in more than 400 simultaneous rallies in response to the leaked draft indicating the Supreme Court could possibly overturn the landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion. Thousands marched in New York, Los Angeles, DC, Atlanta and Raleigh. More than a thousand blocked Tryon and College Streets in Uptown Charlotte. Other NC demonstrations were held in Winston-Salem, where protesters marched from Fourth Street to the Federal Courthouse, and in Asheville and Hendersonville. The Greensboro rally differed from those with the absence of counter-protesters.
“I started this 30 years ago when I was 18 and pregnant,” said co-organizer Sally Reich. “I’ve had four abortions, four miscarriages and four children. I am here and will keep fighting. I never thought I would live to see this happen.” Reich then handed her megaphone to the first of the impromptu speakers, who identified herself as clergy.
“I believe Jesus trusted women, and that’s good enough for me. Let’s make no mistake, this is about control, this is about power, this is about denying equal protection under the law.”
College student Niamh Cannon also spoke at the rally. “I don’t look like it, but I’m an immigrant. When I go back to Ireland, I’m asked how does it feel to live in the land of the free, but this doesn’t look like the land of the free to me. Do you see laws dictating what people with penises can do with their bodies? I’m tired of men who don’t even know the anatomy of a woman telling her whether or not she can have an abortion.”
Another speaker, who identified themselves as a person of color teaching in public school, cited the leaked draft from Justice Alito. “One of the reasons linked in the draft Supreme Court Article is that there is a shortage in the domestic supply of infants. I am not an incubator. If this was about kids, there wouldn’t be children in the foster care system. I see children in the school system who are starving and abused. If this is about saving lives, why not save the ones that are already here? And not everyone with a uterus is a woman. Not everyone with a uterus wants to give birth or can maintain that pregnancy. Not every pregnancy is viable or safe. If you don’t have a uterus, mind your own business.”
“I just turned 16,” said another speaker, “and I’m standing here as an older sister and a Black woman in America. I’m a little disheartened that I have to be out here fighting for my life and my rights. I don’t want to have a baby right now. I have family, myself, I want to take care of. I have a younger sibling who is queer and Black in America. I have the responsibility to take care of them. If you take away my right to choose, you’re killing more lives.”
“I’ve always been pro-choice because my mom was pro-choice,” said a woman who regularly posts to Greater Greensboro Politics as Annie Amerika. “She watched a 14-year-old girl die hemorrhaging after using a coat hanger. The Bible says nothing about abortion, but our Torah tells us that life begins at the first breath, when the head is just out, and life of the mother supersedes all.”
After a Black male speaker called himself pro-choice and said “I don’t think anybody here is pro-abortion,” writer, educator and activist Brandi Lynnell Collins-Calhoun politely disagreed.
“I want to be very clear about something, I am pro-abortion,” said Collins-Calhoun. “I’m a Black queer single parent, and the word ‘choice’ means there’s access. There is no access. Even prior to Roe being overturned, the odds of me being able to get an abortion were very unlikely. Access sucks.”
Collins-Calhoun said they wanted “to be very very clear also that abortion is still legal here in North Carolina, and I want y’all to be very mindful in the way that you discuss it, so that people understand that.”
Collins-Calhoun recommended that those who support abortion volunteer as escorts at A Woman’s Choice of Greensboro and contribute to the Carlina Abortion Fund, or volunteer to work that organization’s hotline. “We need people who are willing and ready, honestly, to break the law. North Carolina is where people are coming from states that have already banned abortion. While it’s wonderful that people are mobilized, you need to see what commitment looks like once Roe is overturned.”
Collins-Calhoun said that clinic escorts have been predicting this for years. “We had a rally three years ago in Greensboro and we told y’all this would happen. The other side is very well-equipped. So far, they’ve mainly been space-building, but now they’re really going to mobilize. We have to combat that.”
“My name was Claire, and I was 14 years old,” said the next speaker. “I cannot sit here and say I’ve always been pro-choice or pro-abortion. I grew up Catholic and wasn’t. But the moment you recognize that it happens, I hear you, because it happened to me. I’m 18 years old now and I’m pro-abortion and pro-choice because that’s what I deserve. Abortion is necessary women’s healthcare for me. If I were to go through with my pregnancy, I could have major health complications and risk the chance of passing away. So, don’t say you are pro-life if you are not pro my staying alive.”
