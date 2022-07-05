Foot Off The Gas: North Carolina among the most expensive states for roadtrippers this summer (study).
- Most expensive summer road trips in America revealed in state ranking.
- North Carolina roadtrippers can expect to spend $94.24 in gas costs alone this summer.
- Infographic showing road trip gas costs in each state.
Gas prices reached a dizzying high earlier this year, with the average cost per gallon skyrocketing to an all-time high just a week before Memorial Day; which is bad news for families who are planning their yearly road trips, many of whom are already struggling with the effects of soaring inflation.
GuntherMotorCompany.com devised a ranking of the most expensive states for roadtrippers this summer based on the following factors: the most popular car model in each state and the mileage per gallon (city/highway); the average cost of gas in each state as of June 2022; the average road trip distance in 2022, and finally, how many gallons of gas would be required for the road trip in total.
Overall, the average cost of a road trip for Americans was calculated at $94.28 in gas costs alone. The state topping the charts was Arkansas, with the average cost of gas for a road trip for locals sitting at a high of $122.23. North Carolina emerged in 25th position overall - making it one of the more expensive states - with an average of $94.24 in gas costs for a road trip this summer. This calculation was based on driving a Honda Accord, which is the most popular car model in the state.
The top 5 most expensive states for roadtrippers this summer:
1. Arkansas: $122.23
2. Iowa: $116.64
3. Utah: $116.12
4. North Dakota: $113.78
5. New Mexico: $113.42
Infographic showing road trip gas costs for each state
It's typical for gas prices to increase given a higher demand over summer. Fuel grades that are less susceptible to evaporation during warmer months are also required by environmental regulations, however, they cost slightly more to produce. In addition to rising gas costs due to supply issues, a combination of these factors means that compared to the cost of a summer road trip this time last year, filling your tank before you hit the road this time round will require more rigorous budgeting…
‘When it comes to budgeting for your road trip, it’s a good idea to check out things like accommodation specials and local dining offers to help cut costs while you’re on a road trip – especially considering gas might comprise a significant portion of your budget’ says Joseph Gunther IV of GuntherMotorCompany.com.
Methodology:
The most popular car in each state for 2022, and average mpg for the model was taken from Insurify (except for the Subaru Impreza and Chevrolet Impala). The average state gas prices from AAA, and average road trip length from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The combination of this data allowed us to calculate the average cost for a road trip in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.