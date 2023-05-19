Five High Point Fire Fighters will be recognized for their bravery when in 2022 they saved an unconscious person from a house fire on W Lexington Ave.
Since 1993, Furnitureland Rotary has annually recognized a hero from both the High Point Police and Fire Department. This year’s Police Hero is Lieutenant Rachel Juren; the five Fire Department Heroes are Captain H. Gray George, Fire Equipment Operator Ben Forrest, Fire Equipment Operator Jamie Caulder, Fire Equipment Operator Joseph Rathbone, and Firefighter Jacob Dykhoff. The 2023 Heroes Day celebration will take place during the club’s rotary meeting on Monday, May 16th at 12pm.
In addition to recognizing a hero from the police and fire department, Furnitureland Rotary will award twelve Shirlee Carda Scholarships to fifth graders at Fairview Elementary. After the rotary meeting, Furnitureland Rotary in partnership with High Point University, will recognize High Point’s First Responders with an ice cream give away. All employees of the High Point Medical Center, the High Point Police Department, and the High Point Fire Department have been invited to take a break and enjoy a complimentary ice cream treat from 2-3.30 pm. 1,000 servings of ice cream will be given out.
Please join us at both events and help us recognize our High Point Heroes. The club meeting will be held at the String & Splinter (305 W High Ave, High Point, NC 27260). The presentation to the heroes will begin at 12.30pm, after the scholarships are awarded.
