GREENSBORO, NC (February 14, 2023) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, has chosen five Guilford County-based artists and groups for its Residency at the Hyers program. The groups will take up residency in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater from April to October 2023 to create and premier dramatic, musical, and dance productions. The groups will receive a $1,200 stipend, rent-free access to the 88-set black box theater located at the Greensboro Cultural Center, along with marketing and production support from Creative Greensboro staff.
"I am excited about this residency opportunity so I can have access to a professional theater space for rehearsals and performances of my new musical, ANCESTRAL. Having the technical and logistical support from Creative Greensboro during this artistic process is a game changer. I look forward to working with local performers and technicians in the Hyers, and sharing meaningful work with the community."
- Anna Luisa Daigneault (Quilla)
Residency Details:
Quilla and LeDarius Parker present ANCESTRAL (April 3-30):
Surrealism, survival, and legacy abound in ANCESTRAL. An original musical created in Greensboro, this production is an intergenerational story told through songs written by electronic music producer Quilla, with choreography by LeDarius Parker. In ANCESTRAL, three friends encounter their own ancestors in dreams, and transform in whimsical and unexpected ways.
JOYEMOVEMENT (June 19 to July 16) will develop a new dance-centered opera which examines the consequences of the North Carolina Eugenics program. This is the second part of a three-part work. Each part of this work is a standalone evening-length performance. The first part of this body of work, “A Wicked Silence: Choreoplay,” premiered in 2021 as a site-specific work in collaboration with Greensboro Downtown Parks, with support by Elsewhere Museum, Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, ArtsGreensboro, and NC Arts Council.
T. Walker presents SOULiloquies: Stories of Underground Legends (July 17- August 13) an interactive exhibit that combines visual art and performance art to share stories of legendary or historical figures in various communities. This version of SOULiloquies will feature highlights of Greensboro’s very own Logie Meachum. These highlights include performance renditions of some of Logie’s greatest performances, panel discussions featuring friends and family, and a short documentary film to be premiered in the final week of this residency.
The Strange Fruit Foundation (August 14 to September 17) will be using its residency at the Hyers to showcase musical talent in Guilford County. During the five-week residency there will be competitions and the winner(s) will be featured on NuFinds live album at the Hyers recorded on the final night of the residency.
Deonna Kelli Sayed presents American Body (September 18 - October 15) is an original solo show written and performed by Deonna Kelli Sayed. The show examines the complexity of one American identity as centered on the larger body of an American-Muslim woman with indigenous ancestry. Through three acts, Deonna explores her personal history with American diet and food culture, Islamic modesty, and the legacy of her Catawba (Yè Iswà) ancestors. Through these lenses, the audience is asked to contemplate race and the culturally mixed nature of Americanness.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
