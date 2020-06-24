At approximately 6:15pm Tuesday, June 23, a Firetruck operated by the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department was involved in a vehicle accident on Interstate 85 North while responding to an emergency call. Three firefighters were injured and transported to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS. All three firefighters are in stable condition.
The accident is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department is located in southwest Guilford County and protects a 52 square mile district including the Town of Jamestown and a rural fire district. The department operates out of five fire stations and employs 50 career personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.