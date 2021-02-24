Financial Entanglement: City, Family can’t come to terms on settlement

Several members of the Greensboro city council recently stated to YES! Weekly that settlement offers have been made to the family of Marcus Deon Smith.
As previously reported, Marcus Smith was fatally hogtied by eight Greensboro Police Department officers during the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival. None of those officers were fired or otherwise disciplined for Smith’s death, which the state medical examiner ruled a homicide but which the former police chief and former District Attorney stated was not the result of police misconduct. Seven of the eight officers received subsequent merit raises.
In April 2019, Greensboro attorney Graham Holt and Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office of Chicago filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Marcus Smith’s mother, Mary Smith, the estate administrator. The defendants listed are the eight officers, the two EMTs who allegedly stood by and did nothing until the unresponsive Smith was loaded onto their ambulance, and the City of Greensboro. The case is expected to go to trial in Fall 2021, shortly before the November elections, if not settled before then.
The statements below were replies to the following question, which this writer asked every member of the council over the last two weeks.
“What is holding up delivering the settlement in the Marcus Deon Smith case?”
Several council members answered with some variant of “no comment.” The ones who said more than that all made it clear that their responses were all they were going to say on the subject at this time.
The answers are listed below:
From Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who recently announced her intention to run again in November:
“While we continue to have ongoing discussions with the Smith family, there’s still an issue that needs to be finalized in state court. I think that’s as specific as I can be at this point.”
From Mayor Pro tem Yvonne Johnson:
“We have been in many closed sessions with the [Defense] attorneys, and they have informed us that they are offering various amounts of money. At first, one or two council members were concerned about making sure Marcus Smith’s children were involved, and to be honest with you, I’m not clear on that. They had mentioned something about the paternity issue and so forth. Anyway, I know that two or three offers have been made by our attorneys. I don’t know if it was considered enough. I can only speak for myself. No one is more eager than me to settle this in an honorable fashion, one which includes his children and offers an amount that is at least satisfactory to the majority of council and to the Smith family. That is what I want.”
From Sharon Hightower, District 1:
“On the record, all I can say is, it takes two. Everybody’s jumping on the city, but it takes two. I do want to see a resolution, but it takes both parties. Offer and rejection, offer and compromise, offer and acceptance. It’s a legal process that takes time and doesn’t happen overnight.”
When asked about Johnson’s statement that settlement offers had been made, Hightower said the following:
“The city attorney takes his direction from council. Let me just say that there has been an offer made. I think from that, you can kind of make your own assumption. The city attorney takes his direction from us, and we take our legal advice from him. He is the one who has the law degree and knows the law. For me, that’s very important. Nothing the council does is council acting on our own.”
From Goldie Wells, District 2:
“I can’t tell you anything.”
From District 3’s Justin Outling, who has announced he is running against Nancy Vaughan in the November mayoral election:
“Like arriving at a settlement in any matter on any topic, it’s a matter of coming to agreement as to terms with the other party. That’s really it. Obviously, different people feel like different terms are material, but that’s fundamentally it. I think each council member will probably share with you their own thinking on what should be in a settlement, but there will be a settlement when five or more of the council members and the lawyers on the other side agree on the same thing.”
From Nancy Hoffman, District 4:
“I have no comment.”
From Tammi Thurm, District 5:
“I have no comment.”
From Marikay Abuzuaiter, At Large:
“I can say it’s all in the courts. I know we’ve been asked to give no comment. I think a lot of it has to do with the way it’s going through the state courts. I think that’s all I can say.”
From Michelle Kennedy, At Large:
“I guess folks could give all kinds of answers, but the most true answer is that the parties have not been able to agree on the terms of a settlement up to this point.”
Nancy Vaughan and Michelle Kennedy have both, in the past, stated their objection to settling the case before a separate issue in probate court concerning the paternity and heirship of Marcus Smith’s three children is resolved.
Smith died without a will, which means that the probate court must determine who his legitimate heirs are — his parents or the two minors and one adult who are alleged to be his children. The probate court judge will decide which family members receive his estate assets. This probate proceeding is not part of the federal civil rights lawsuit over his death, and the city and its lawyers have no say in it.
If the probate court determines one or more of the two minors and one now adult named in that probate proceeding are Marcus Smith’s heirs, then those heirs receive all assets, and Smith’s parents will receive none. If that court determines they are not his children, Smith’s parents will be granted all estate assets.
There are no current assets in Smith’s estate. If Smith’s parents win their lawsuit, or if a settlement is agreed upon before that lawsuit reaches the federal courtroom, that money will be deposited with the probate court to be distributed as it determines.
As the administrator of Marcus Smith’s estate, Mary Smith does not automatically receive such funds. If the probate court determines that she is the heir, she has stated that she will share the settlement with Marcus Smith’s children. But that matter will be settled by that court and not by the federal lawsuit.
Perhaps the most significant take-away from Johnson and Hightower’s statements is that at least five current city council members were willing to settle the lawsuit before the probate case is decided. The Greensboro City Council cannot instruct the City Attorney to settle the case without a five-to-four majority.
Whether the current impasse is over the settlement’s size or other factors such as an official apology from the city or an admission of GPD’s role in Marcus Smith’s death, neither plaintiffs nor defense has offered clarification.
