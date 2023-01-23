Final Section of Greensboro Urban Loop Opens
GREENSBORO – The N.C. Department of Transportation opened the final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop on Monday afternoon.
North Carolina Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette and N.C. Board of Transportation Chairman Mike Fox joined many state and local officials to make the special announcement Monday morning on the new section of the highway, near U.S. 29. State Senators Gladys Robinson and Phil Berger, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston joined Boyette and Fox as speakers for the event.
Crews removed the barricades on Monday afternoon to allow traffic onto the six-lane, interstate-grade highway between North Elm Street and U.S. 29 several months ahead of schedule. With the opening of the new, 4-mile stretch, the 49-mile loop around Greensboro is now complete.
Interstate 840 – the designation that will follow the loop from I-40/I-85 on the eastern side of Greensboro to I-85 on the southwest side – will meet significant transportation needs for the Triad region.
The highway will relieve congestion that has for years clogged Greensboro’s major arteries, including I-40, U.S. 29 and U.S. 220, and will create better connections between the city and locations to the north.
