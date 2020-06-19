The health network receives two national awards for its celebrations and awards programs.
Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, NC – Most employee recognition events feature boring speeches and chicken dinners. At the annual Cone Health event last October, employees got stilt walkers, jugglers, acrobats and LED artists and carnival foods such as cotton candy. It is an award-winning difference.
Cone Health was named a winner in two of Recognition Professionals International’s Best Practice Standards®. Recognition Professionals International is a non-profit group that works on building employee engagement and culture through workplace recognition programs. The organization finds better recognized employees tend to be more engaged and less likely to leave the company they work for. The standards Cone Health was recognized for are Standard 6: Recognition Events and Celebrations and Standard 7: Program Change and Flexibility.
Cone Health was praised for its creativity and uniqueness in providing meaningful experiences that make employees feel appreciated. In addition, Cone Health was honored for demonstrating the ability to adjust to changing goals and objectives and the diverse recognition needs of employees.
Cone Health recruits employees annually for its CHeeRS team. The group meets monthly to make sure certain that recognition programs not only meet corporate goals but stay relevant and meaningful to the workforce.
###
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.