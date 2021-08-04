Festival aims to unite and educate

Triad residents will have an opportunity to interact with local farmers while learning more about agriculture in the area.
Mother’s Finest Urban Farm will host the Bee Younited Festival on Aug. 14, 2021, at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The agricultural and arts event, held from noon to 8 p.m., will feature a live performance from the legendary rock band, Mother’s Finest.
Attendees will have access to a maker’s village, a farm-to-table chef cook off, field day games, arts and crafts vendors, farm and garden equipment expo, bee yard, and a live art exhibition.
Samantha Foxx, owner of Mother’s Finest Family Farm and local beekeeper, originally began farming to get back to her roots of growing up in Eastern North Carolina.
“Getting into farming was originally just for me. It was something I needed to do for myself and my family,” she said. “It aligned with the morals, and goals I wanted to teach my children.”
Her husband, Derrick Monk, emphasizes that the event is more of a community event.
“Our event is called ‘Bee Younited’ for a reason. We aim to increase our bees and to support our local farmers. We want more people to support the locals, and that is in regards to any city,” he said. “A community has to come together to deal with hardship. We all work together, we all farm on the farm. We are a family of farmers and artists.”
The festival will have an array of artists, both on the local level and international level. Mother’s Finest is an internationally recognized band known for its signature soul, funk rock sounds. Their hit songs include “Angels” and “I Don’t Mind.”
“Lead Singer Joyce Kennedy is a powerhouse on stage. She demands the stage, and puts on one hell of a show,” said Foxx.
Legendary DJ Kool will also be of attendance and local soul singer Sonny Miles.
“It is a strong day to get people involved, learn, and have a good time,” shared Foxx. “The big picture is to help connect people with resources. It is a great day to give Winston-Salem a boost, economy-wise.”
There will be a multitude of demonstrations and performances at the Bee Younited Festival including Foxx’s live bee demonstration and bee exhibition. “High Mowing, a seed company, will be donating 1,000 seeds to help us place pollinators around Winston-Salem,” shared Foxx. “I hope people will take the seeds and plant more pollinator plants to help increase the bee population in a variety of areas.”
Monk, an artist and sculpture, will lead a metal casting workshop. The Winston-Salem State University graduate has worked on a number of public art projects for the city.
At the end of the festival, Foxx will give people the opportunity to sign up for courses of demonstrations they may have been interested in. The goal is to not just offer them entertainment but education, as well.
“We want to continue the education we are offering and will hold classes in the fall for either art classes or farming education, both animals and bees,” said Foxx. “We want families to be expressive, provide food for themselves, and build community gardens. I will even bring out my tractor for a grazing demonstration.”
Both Foxx and Monk say that the festival is a long time coming and something that they’ve worked hard to bring to the community.
“We wanted an opportunity to build a community. This wasn’t a thought we had just yesterday. We had been planning this event for a while now. Due to Covid, we were unable to go through with it so we postponed until we felt it was safer for people to come together,” Foxx said.
Monk agrees and said that they believe in what they are doing and believe that they deserve to be represented.
“It gave us time to figure out what would be best for local farmers and businesses,” he said. “It puts things into perspective that those businesses are important, brave, and inspiring in the role they play in our community.”
