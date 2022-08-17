FCDTF Seizes Nearly $500,000 Worth of Drugs, Money and Guns
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one individual for numerous drug trafficking and weapon offenses.
On July 8, 2022, detectives with the FCDTF obtained intelligence indicating that Deondre Pernell McConnell, a 28-year-old black male from Winston-Salem, was distributing narcotics within Forsyth County. After further investigation, FCDTF detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for 4043 Hilda Street, Winston-Salem.
As a result of the warrant, they arrested and charged Mr. McConnell with the following:
• Felony Firearm by Felon
• Felony Three counts of Weapon of Mass Destruction
• Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm
• Felony Trafficking Marijuana
• Felony Trafficking Fentanyl
• Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Marijuana
• Felony Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
• Felony Possession of Marijuana
Mr. McConnell is currently being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $1.5 million bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on October 7, 2022.
The following items were seized by FCDTF detectives during this operation (photo at the top of release):
• 156 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and edibles
• 11 grams of fentanyl
• 48.5 grams of Oxycodone
• 234 grams of Codeine
• $71,898 in U.S. currency
• 11 firearms, including three fully automatic weapons
The street value of the drugs, guns and cash seized by FCDTF detectives is estimated to be nearly $500,000.
The arrest of Mr. McConnell was a partnership between multiple agencies in surrounding counties.
Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.
###
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) was signed into existence in December 2020. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kernersville Police Department, and the Winston-Salem Police Department combined their narcotic investigation divisions to create a county-wide task force. The FCDTF functions under a unified command and team structure to achieve their primary mission of identifying and dismantling criminal organizations trafficking illegal narcotics within Forsyth County. For more information or questions regarding the FCDTF, call 336-728-3910
