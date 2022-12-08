FCDTF Seizes Nearly 19,000 Grams of Narcotics
FORSYTH COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA – The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man for Trafficking Cocaine that valued more than $1.8 million dollars.
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, members of the FCDTF, Drug Enforcement Administration and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation related to the drug trafficking activities of Vicente De Jesus Rochin. This investigation led detectives to pursue a search warrant for 5565 Shattalon Drive in Winston-Salem. As a result of the investigation, Mr. De Jesus Rochin was arrested and charged with:
• Two counts of Trafficking Cocaine
• Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance
• Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance
Mr. De Jesus Rochin is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $500,000.00 bond.
As a result of this investigation, the following items were seized by FCDTF Detectives:
• 18,892 grams of Cocaine
• $142,685 in U.S. Currency
• One hydraulic press
• Multiple heat lamps
• Multiple kilo stamps
• One semi-automatic rifle
The value of the seized items is $1,889,200.
Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) was signed into existence in December 2020. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kernersville Police Department, and the Winston-Salem Police Department combined their narcotic investigation divisions to create a county-wide task force. The King Police Department joined the task force in 2022. The FCDTF functions under a unified command and team structure to achieve their primary mission of identifying and dismantling criminal organizations trafficking illegal narcotics within Forsyth County. For more information or questions regarding the FCDTF, call 336-728-3910
