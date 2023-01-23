FCDTF Seizes More Than Two Million Dollars’ Worth of Narcotics
FORSYTH COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA – The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF), in a joint operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested six men and one woman for Trafficking Heroin and Methamphetamine and seized more than two million dollars’ worth of narcotics.
On Friday, January 13, 2023, the FCDTF and DEA conducted an investigation into drug trafficking that led to a search warrant for 4825 Commercial Plaza Street, apartment 39-A. As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were identified and charged:
Damian Kennard Shipp, 32:
One count of Trafficking Heroin
Three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
Mr. Shipp is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 3, 2023.
Ernest Olmes Avizar, 20:
One count of Trafficking Heroin
Three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
Mr. Avizar is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.
Daveon Ashera Greene, 21:
One count of Trafficking Heroin
Three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
Ms. Green is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court February 3, 2023.
Marquell Ahmad Jackson, 22:
One count of Trafficking Heroin
One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine
Mr. Jackson is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court February 3, 2023.
Timothy Renard Marsh, Jr., 29:
One count of Trafficking Heroin
One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine
Mr. Jackson is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court February 3, 2023.
Gervontae Daeron Morrison, 25:
One count of Trafficking Heroin
One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine
One outstanding warrant for Assault on a Female
Mr. Morrison is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court February 3, 2023.
Ronald Crosby Doby II, 44
One count of Trafficking Heroin
One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine
Mr. Doby is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court February 1, 2023.
As a result of this investigation, the following items were seized by FCDTF detectives:
• 10 kilograms of meth
• Eight kilograms of Fentanyl
• 4,000 Fentanyl pills
• One firearm
The street value of the narcotics seized during this investigation is $2,180,000 (Photo in email attachment).
Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.
