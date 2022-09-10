FCDTF Seizes More Than 2.5 Million Dollars’ Worth of Fentanyl
FORSYTH COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA – The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) seized $2,665,000 worth of Fentanyl – the largest amount seized in Forsyth County history – during an ongoing investigation.
In September 2021, detectives with the FCDTF obtained intelligence indicating that Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, a 31-year-old man from Winston-Salem, was distributing narcotics within Forsyth County. On September 2, 2022, FCDTF detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for 2453 Autumn Mist Drive, Winston-Salem.
As a result of the warrant, Mr. Lindsay was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felony Trafficking Schedule 1 Drug (Fentanyl)
- Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mr. Lindsay is currently being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 7, 2022.
The following items were seized by FCDTF detectives during this operation
- 22 pounds of Fentanyl
- Two firearms
- Various drug paraphernalia, including a kilo drug press and heat sealer
- Three grams of marijuana
- $4,000 in U.S. currency
Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) was signed into existence in December 2020. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kernersville Police Department, and the Winston-Salem Police Department combined their narcotic investigation divisions to create a county-wide task force. The FCDTF functions under a unified command and team structure to achieve their primary mission of identifying and dismantling criminal organizations trafficking illegal narcotics within Forsyth County. For more information or questions regarding the FCDTF, call 336-728-3910
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.