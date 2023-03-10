FCDTF Makes Drug Trafficking Arrest
FORSYTH COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA – The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man for Trafficking Cocaine and Heroin. In September 2022, information was received about a potential drug trafficking source of supply located at 1901 Althea Street, Winston-Salem, N.C. As a result, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation. On March 8, 2023, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop in Greensboro, N.C. which resulted in the seizure of bulk U.S. currency. Detectives then applied for a search warrant for 1901 Althea Street.
As a result of the search warrant and traffic stop, Julio Miguel Roman was charged with the following:
• One count of Trafficking Cocaine
• One count of Trafficking Heroin/Opium
• Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
The following items were seized from the traffic stop and search warrant:
• $75,150 in U.S. Currency
• 8.5 kilograms of cocaine
• 171 grams of fentanyl pills
• 10 pounds of marijuana
• Two assault rifles and two handguns
Mr. Roman is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $1,000,000 bond.
The street value of the narcotics seized during this investigation is $946,750.
Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.
