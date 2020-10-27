RALEIGH – Fast Play delivered a nice jackpot win to Adam Roberts of Burlington after he tried his luck on the Lucky Clover game and won $72,796.
Roberts purchased his $2 Lucky Clover ticket from the Harris Teeter on South Church Street in Burlington after finishing his shift as a customer service manager at the store.
“I looked at what was over $500 and the only thing that was over $500 was the jackpot,” recalled Roberts. “I was like, ‘There’s no way.’”
His ticket beat odds of 1 in 240,000 to win 20 percent of the jackpot. At the time of the win, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $363,980, producing a prize for Roberts of $72,796.
The win occurred on Sept. 23 and was the first jackpot won in the game. Since the game started in September, 10 Fast Play jackpots have been won. Fast Play jackpots increase with every ticket sold until it is won. That’s why it’s called a progressive jackpot.
Roberts claimed his prize at the lottery’s Greensboro office. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $51,188.
“I’m probably going to put a lot away as a safety net,” said Roberts of his plans for his prize money. “But I’ll pay off the car and go figure out what I want to do.”
Ticket sales from Fast Play games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $9.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Alamance County in 2019, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.