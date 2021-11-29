Family Service of the Piedmont to Host 10th Annual Big Hair Ball Jan. 22
Greensboro, N.C. Nov. 29, 2021 – The Guild and Junior Guild of Family Service of Greensboro will hold their annual Big Hair Ball Jan. 22 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center. The theme of the 2022 event is: An Epicurean Style.
This unique fundraiser for Family Service of the Piedmont includes a cocktail reception followed by a runway fashion show, featuring outsize hairdos and outré outfits created by local designers. Each model’s outfit is inspired by her sponsor – corporate or individual – as well as by the event theme.
Top sponsors for this year’s Big Hair Ball are the Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical Center; PNC Financial Services Group; and Woodruff Family Law Group and ValuePointe.biz. Donna Perkins is this year’s honorary chair.
Proceeds from the fundraiser, which also includes a raffle and silent auction, support local programs of Family Service of the Piedmontin Greensboro to address issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Dec. 1 and will be $115.
For more information about the event or to purchase event or raffle tickets, visit safeandhealthyfamilies.com/bighairball.
# # #
About Family Service of the Piedmont
Family Service of the Piedmont is a private nonprofit agency providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives, thereby creating safer and healthier families. Family Service of the Piedmont; Building Safe and Healthy Families. Information about Family Service of the Piedmont can be found at safeandhealthyfamilies.com.
