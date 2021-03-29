Jamestown, NC, March 29, 2021 — Family Service of the Piedmont has launched a new sexual assault and domestic violence awareness campaign, “Fine, Not Fine,” encouraging victims of abuse to seek help. The effort is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting surge in domestic violence in Guilford County.
The campaign, which includes billboards, bus advertising, social media (#FineNotFine) and TV and radio public service announcements, was created for Family Service by Pace Communications. The campaign aims to prompt victims of abuse to take action. It focuses on victims who use coping mechanisms such as “I’m fine” to shield feelings of shame, loneliness and fear.
The cornerstone of the effort is a public service announcement that features the moment a victim breaks their silence, in which they remove a piece of tape with the words “I’m Fine” from over their mouth, bringing clarity that they are experiencing abuse and that they need help.
Because of the pandemic, Family Service has seen an increase in tensions in homes and lethality from domestic violence, child abuse and substance abuse cases. The people the agency is seeing are experiencing situations that are more complex, intense and higher risk.
One in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With many isolating at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, many victims of domestic violence are trapped with their abusers. Social isolation and economic struggle has added to stress and financial strain, negatively impacting survivors and creating situations where their safety is further compromised.
About Family Service of the Piedmont
Family Service of the Piedmont is a private nonprofit agency providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives, thereby creating safer and healthier
