Family members demand more information about murder of homeless, mentally-ill woman

It’s been almost two months since the morning Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, was found near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park, located between Northwest Boulevard and Glenn Avenue in Winston-Salem. Yet, family members claim they haven’t heard much from investigators since. One of Ella Lorine Crawley’s sisters, Melissa Crawley, said she was initially in contact with the lead detectives and was told that the District Attorney had “put a rush on getting the lab results back.” But she said communication had ultimately stopped about two weeks after her sister was found.
“I leave voicemails, and it seems like it takes too long for him to respond,” Melissa Crawley said in a phone call on June 17.
“I called multiple times, and nobody is calling me back,” said Vanessa Crawley, another sister, in a phone call on June 26. “I feel upset about that because I don’t want this swept under the rug, I want justice to be served. We need to find these people so that they won’t harm nobody else. All of this is a lot,” she continued. “It’s like the police are doing nothing.”
On June 26, Captain Steven Tollie of the WSPD Criminal Investigation Division wrote in an email that the death of Ella Lorine Crawley has remained active and is under investigation. “As is standard procedure, detectives have established a primary point of contact for the family. Detectives have remained in contact with that point of contact and shared the limited information that we have available. Unfortunately, we have received inquiries from persons purporting to be family members, only to learn that the people are not related to or associated with Ms. Crawley.” Tollie wrote in an email on June 29 that he could not release the name of the family member designated as the primary contact. “I can tell you that detectives have been in contact with him/her, as recent as the end of last week. While some of the people that have been in contact with you may, in fact, be family members, others who have inquired about this matter have been members of various organizations with no affiliation with the victim.” In a subsequent phone call with Captain Tollie, he said he had “a particular interest” in solving this case, but that investigators “need folks to come forward” with any information.
According to a WSPD press release sent out on July 6, authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies and various community representatives would gather on July 7 at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., to canvass the neighborhoods near the 300 block of West Northwest Boulevard.
“The purpose of the Response is to develop investigative leads, provide information to the community about a violent act that has occurred, to support the community in its efforts to recover, and to visibly demonstrate the partnership of multiple law enforcement agencies in addressing violence in the community.”
“She has two members of law enforcement retired from the Sheriff’s office, so that is who has been our main points of contact in this,” said WSPD Lt. Gregory Dorn Tuesday morning in response to concerned family members. “We have a main family member because we can’t just call 10 people and distribute [information]. My detective doesn’t have time to call everyone.”
The WSPD media release described the incident to the public.
“At approximately 7:02 a.m. on the morning of May 23, 2020, Ms. Ella Crawley was located near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park. Ms. Crawley had suffered visible injuries to her head and was in grave need of medical assistance when discovered by a passerby. On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Ms. Crawley died as a result of her injuries. Authorities with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Ms. Crawley died as a result of blunt force trauma and strangulation.” According to the release, Ella Lorine Crawley was homeless at the time of her death and was known to frequent the area where she was found. She was wearing a gray-colored parka with a beige-colored shirt, and detectives believe that while she was traveling on foot, she “likely encountered her assailant(s) on or near Northwest Boulevard and the encounter likely occurred within a very short period of time before she was discovered.”
“I saw her, I saw what she looked like afterward, somebody is sick—somebody is really demented and deranged, and they need to be off the street, plain and simple,” Melissa Crawley said. “They are going to act again—it’s going to happen again. I feel like what they have done to my sister, that is not something that you wake up and decide to do and don’t do it again.”
The release also states that “certain items of her clothing were missing,” and that “investigators are attempting to determine if Ms. Crawley may have also been the victim of a sexual assault.” Melissa Crawley and others have expressed concern over the killer, and possible rapist, being at-large and the public not knowing about it because of the alleged lack of communication. “If nothing else, I just want people not to forget that there is somebody out there that is not OK in the mind. I know I can’t bring her back, but the community deserves to know, the killer has not been caught—be careful, don’t be out alone, don’t be in that area by yourself.”
“We don’t have anything strong yet from that evidence to lead us in that direction that it was a sexual assault, and that was the intent of the assault; we don’t know that,” Dorn said. “We have not had an incident like this that I can recall, where a lady has been attacked like this in years, maybe five or 10 years. The last murder that we had similar to this was Constance Hall over on Manly Street in 2011, but we solved that case in 2014 through DNA.”To the WSPD’s knowledge, Dorn said, there hasn’t been a series of recent random assaults and attacks.
“Of course, that we are aware of— who knows, maybe there is someone targeting victims out here on the street they might not report it, and that is another element to this. Maybe someone was attacked earlier but just wasn’t attacked to this point. We need to know about that assault if they have not reported it. I’ve worked sexual assaults, and I 100% believe that a lot of sexual assaults go unreported because of the embarrassment of it. If it is something like that, please come forward, come tell us, and that could very well seal the deal and give us the tip that we need.”
Melissa Crawley, who is a resident of Tennessee, described her sister as “good, decent, loving, kind, sweet Christian lady.”
Melissa Crawley said her sister was diagnosed with schizophrenia years ago, and before her death, she had recently stopped taking her medication.
“She couldn’t help herself. If we would have been able to get her the help she needed to get her back on her meds—she lived on her own for 15 years in her apartment alone. She went to church; she was a Christian lady, she was kind, she kept to herself, she wouldn’t bother anybody.”
Melissa Crawley said that her family had her sister committed to several mental health facilities multiple times before. However, the facilities could never keep her for an extended period of time since she was her own guardian. Another family member, who would prefer not to be named, said she was in the process of getting guardianship over Ella Lorine Crawley before her murder.
“She was left vulnerable, and this is what happens; she ended up beaten, strangled and possibly raped—It’s terrible,” Melissa Crawley added. “I feel like she was failed every time she was committed.” Vanessa Crawley, who is a resident of Virginia, said her sister “had a beautiful spirit.”
“She was doing so good! I just went to see her [a year ago]. She met my baby boy; she had an apartment and everything, but I don’t know what happened from there,” Vanessa Crawley said. “I just want justice to be served; I just want them to find whoever did this to my sister just like they would do for anyone else. It has been too long.”
Anyone with information can contact detectives at the Winston-Salem Police Department, (336) 773-7000, or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, and on Facebook via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.