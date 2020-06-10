A public post widely shared on Facebook Tuesday night, purporting to be from an account with the name Randy Bishop, stated the following:
“I just heard, from a reliable source, that the protestors that blocked I40 in Greensboro were bussed [sic] there and back to Downtown with GTA busses [sic] upon approval by The Mayor of Greensboro. Your tax dollars at work.”
No protesters were bused to I-40. I was there when the marchers initially gathered downtown, and followed them as they headed on foot down Elm-Eugene towards I-40, accompanied by patrol cars and officers on bicycles under the command of Greensboro Police Department Sgt. Eric Goodykoontz. I accompanied them part of the way until the recurrence of an ankle injury forced me to stop.
That night, protesters were indeed bused back from the highway, but this was done at the GPD’s initiative, not ordered or authorized by Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and it was done out of a concern for public safety.
“I had nothing to do with the whole bus thing,” stated Mayor Vaughan to YES! Weekly this morning. “I heard about it after the fact, and thought it a great decision. It shows a spirit of cooperation between the marchers and police. It was a GPD initiative. I support it, but I can’t even order office supplies, let alone buses.”
GPD Public Information Officer Ronald Glenn, Jr. confirmed the mayor’s statement.
“The request for the buses came from the Police Department. The buses were used to transport the protesters back to downtown after the group walked to I-40.”
“I was made aware of the request and the reasoning that it came up,” stated Nathaniel “Trey” Davis, Assistant City Manager, Public Safety. “GPD personnel were genuinely concerned for the safety of demonstrators. With the heat that day, and the distance they had walked, many would have been challenged to walk all the way back downtown.”
This is not the first time a false rumor about Greensboro protests has widely circulated on social media. On Saturday evening, an email bearing the name and business phone number of Jeff Bowen, Association Manager at Priestly Management Company, was shared to Facebook and Reddit. It stated:
“I had a long conversation with the manager of ELC, a retired military man, just now. ELC is Roy Carroll’s private security company. Word from these activists, posted on various websites, is there will be up to 2,500 protesters in the park downtown. Following the rally, they will splinter off attacking Old Irving Park, especially the Greensboro Country Club, and get as far as they can.”
That night, Mayor Vaughan shared an image of this email with the words THIS STATEMENT HAS BEEN RETRACTED Y’ALL stamped red across it. The public posts, to both her page and the official mayoral one, were headlined THIS EMAIL HAS BEEN RETRACTED BY THE AUTHOR, wording that implies it was indeed send by the person whose name was at the bottom. In her post, Vaughan stated the GPD had investigated and found the claim baseless. She also stated:
“The owner of ELC told me that he thought he was simply having a ‘sidewalk discussion’ and did not think his comments would end up in an email. Words matter.”
That night, I called the phone number on the email. The outgoing message stated that it was the voicemail of Jeff Bowen at Priestly Management Company. I left a message asking Bowen if he was the one who wrote the email.
As of Wednesday afternoon, that call has not been returned. A second call made today went straight to voicemail, and has also not been returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.