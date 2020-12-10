The Winston-Salem Police Department conducts a wreath laying ceremony on the anniversary of the death of every officer that was killed in the line of duty. These ceremonies are held at the Fallen Officer Memorial Wall on the Plaza in front of the Cherry St. Entrance to the Vivian H. Burke Public Safety Center at 8:00 AM.
Due to renovations at this part of the complex, these ceremonies were suspended Sept. 9, 2019.
The Winston-Salem Police Department would like to announce that these ceremonies will resume Jan. 3, 2021 to commemorate the line of duty death of Officer Donald Allred, who died as a result of being struck by a vehicle on 01-03-1983.
All current Executive Orders in regards to the pandemic will be strictly adhered to.
