Fall Gardening Activities at Reynolda
Plant sale, guest speakers, and workshops
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Sept. 15, 2022)—Reynolda will host a variety of gardening activities this fall, including the season’s highly anticipated plant sale, workshops, and the Tuesday Gardening Series—talks by local gardeners designed to enhance knowledge and build skill.
The Reynolda Gardens Fall Plant Sale will take place Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the front lawn of Reynolda House Museum of American Art. The cost to attend the plant sale is free, and more than 100 different varieties of plants will be individually priced for purchase. View the plant list online.
“Autumn is the time for planting, and our fall plant sale is a popular opportunity to purchase a great selection of native plants, as well as a smattering of staff favorites,” Reynolda Gardens Director Jon Roethling said. “We will be offering varieties of trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns, grasses, herbs, fruits, houseplants, vines and bulbs for fall planting.”
All Tuesday Gardening Series talks begin at 12:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour. Attendees may choose to join in person or virtually. The cost is $5 per person, with free admission for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty, staff and students. Advance registration is required and may be made at reynolda.org/tuesdaytalks.
The series features:
Sept. 27: Raising Magical Monarchs
Jeanne Mengel will offer an introduction to raising monarchs from the egg to the adult. While the discussion will center around raising them indoors, the same principles apply for indoors or out. Learn how to find the eggs, as well as some of the perils and pitfalls of raising monarchs. Mengel has a degree in biology from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She loves to travel and has spent time in the Amazon jungle learning about the importance of our rainforests and the creatures that dwell within. Her first book, Raise Healthy Monarchs at Home, shares her knowledge and enthusiasm for assisting this beautiful pollinator in its journey for survival.
Oct. 4: Creating an Indoor Seed Starting Station
Lauren Dubinsky, founder of Floricult Gardens, will provide insight on starting vegetable and flower seeds indoors, and getting a jump start on the growing season next year. The talk will share recommended materials for shelving, grow lights, heat mats, domes, soil mixes and other dos and don’ts for success. Dubinsky is a garden consultant, designer and urban farmer who is dedicated to creating sustainable gardens for everyone and empowering people to grow their own food.
Oct. 11: Herbs and the Culinary Connection
Chef, author and producer of artisan spice blends Belinda Smith-Sullivan will draw from her experience to share how herbs influence and define regional and cultural cuisines. She will also include discussion around herbal flavor profiles, herbs vs. spices and the healing properties of herbs. Smith-Sullivan graduated from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Culinary Arts. She has lived in France, Kenya and South Africa, and has traveled extensively throughout the world experiencing the foods and flavors of multiple cultures. She currently calls Winston-Salem home.
Three workshop opportunities occur in the months of September and October. A leaf casting workshop will take place on Sept. 20 at 12:30 p.m. and again on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gardens’s Education Wing. The cost to attend is $60 per person or $50 per person for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty, staff and students. Workshop attendees will create representations of leaves using cement and imagination. Material and leaves will be provided. Advance registration is available online.
On Oct. 25 at 12:30 p.m. join Josh Myrick, co-owner of local business Mossy Mojo Terrariums, in the Gardens’s Education Wing for a terrarium workshop. Attendees will create their own sustainably crafted terrarium. Glass containers, a selection of plants and all materials will be provided. The cost to attend is $120 per person or $110 per person for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty, staff and students. Advance registration is available online.
Hours and Admission
Reynolda Gardens is free to visit and open to the public year-round from dawn to dusk. The Reynolda Gardens Greenhouse is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds from workshops and the Tuesday Gardening Series support the preservation of the Gardens’s more than 134 acres.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
