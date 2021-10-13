FaithAction Gala invites community to celebrate 25 years of supporting immigrant neighbors

A Silver Anniversary deserves celebration, and that’s what FaithAction International House will do to mark its 25 years of assisting newly-arrived immigrants with settling into Greensboro.
Paciencia y Fe: 25 Years Strong! is this year’s theme for their annual fundraiser held at LeBauer Park on Saturday, October 16 from 6 to 9 p.m.
“Paciencia y Fe are the Spanish words for patience and faith,” Eniris Riddick-Delgado explained, interim executive director of FaithAction. “We have used both to serve our community’s newest neighbors for over two decades. Our celebration will not only mark that achievement but bring our supporters and friends together to help reach our goal of raising $75,000 to carry on our mission of turning strangers into neighbors.”
In addition, if the goal of $75,000 is met, FaithAction will donate $25,000 to its partner agency Church World Services to aid in the resettlement of Afghan refugees. “FaithAction has a passion for collaboration, and we are pleased to be able to set up a fundraiser to give back to others who are new to our community and deserve a community of their own with open arms,” said Delgato.
FaithAction prides itself on inclusivity and diversity among its members and crew. After 25 years of serving, this year’s Paciencia y Fe: 25 Years Strong! holds sentiment as they celebrate the event with a variety of cultural musical entertainment, food trucks, and dancing. Dance performances include Dulce Melodrama, an alternative Latin band; Baile Folklorico, a Mexican folk dance group; and Casino dancing which originates in Cuba and will be presented by Messina Dance Company.
“Although in previous years our event has been held indoors, due to Covid, we are holding our event outdoors for the safety of our guests,” Delgato explained.
The tickets are $25 and include dessert and a drink. There will also be opportunities to bid on baskets filled with gifts and purchase raffle tickets. “We invite all of our neighbors to come out and commemorate with us while interacting with others from all walks of life,” shared Delgato.
In 2020, FaithAction provided life-changing services to over 2,000 immigrants and refugee families from over 60 diverse nations, including direct help with food, housing, healthcare, ID cards, and over $100,000 in emergency Covid relief.
The nationally acclaimed nonprofit provided virtual training to over 35 city departments, health and social service agencies, and schools across North Carolina. They received prestigious awards to expand the Stranger to Neighbor Congregations and FaithAction ID Programs across the nation. “Our goal is not only learning and teaching cultural competency, and how to build greater understanding, trust, and cooperation with our newest neighbors, but creating and sharing stories of personal and organizational/community transformation,” said Delgato.
“The more we know one another, the more likely we are to care about one another. The more we care about one another, the more likely we are to serve, love, and protect each other.”
FaithAction holds strong to their goal-oriented values and continuous future efforts. Adriana Adams, a board member, expresses her gratitude towards the work of their organization.
“I am proud of FaithAction’s history and the legacy it has of serving our community’s neighbors. However, I am even more proud of the new legacy the agency is attempting to carve into the very bedrock of our city, that this work is not just good work done by good people, but essential work that should be centered on and driven by the needs of the people we are here to serve—even when that is hard,” Adams said. “The next 25 years is about the immigrant and the refugee leading this work and the community supporting that in any way it can.”
To purchase tickets, make a donation and learn more about the FaithAction gala, follow this link: bit.ly/faih25 or check out their website: https://faithaction.org/.
