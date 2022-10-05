On Sunday, a resident of Plymouth Street in Greensboro’s District 1 described how a pile of paddocks and other bulk trash has been rotting in an overgrown lot for the last year.
“I have been living here for five years,” said grandmother Marie Duff, “and the trash is always there. And the city isn’t just refusing to clean up the pallets and stuff that trucks and cars keep dumping in that empty lot. My own bulk trash has been on the curb now for over a month.”
Duff is concerned about her grandson’s safety. “I don’t let him go outside and play by himself because of that trash and the rats that live in it.”
YES! Weekly visited Duff after speaking earlier that evening to several residents of District 2 who described similar problems on their streets, and one resident of District 4 who lives in College Hill, and compared how quickly bulk trash gets picked up in the neighborhood versus how it’s ignored in Old Asheboro and Arlington Park.
“I have lived on Gilbert Street in District for a little less than a year,” said Ty Hall, who insisted that she and her neighbors have always followed the sanitation department’s rules.
“We have posted on our fridge when bulk items are collected and what the pickup schedule is for garbage and recycled items. We’re well educated as to when the pickup days are and what we can leave out in front of our houses. But no matter how much we follow the rules, the city never picks up our bulk items until after we call sanitation and ask to speak to supervisors.”
Hall is a school bus driver who says that things look very different in the higher-income neighborhoods where she picks up kids. “On those streets in other districts, they put out bulk trash and it’s gone in a week. But on my street, it stays for weeks or months.”
Then there are the empty lots on Arlington and Gilbert that have essentially become illegal dumpsites. “Somebody will put out a frame or bed, and over the weeks more and more trash is piled on until spills out into the street, and the city does nothing to clean it up. There are actually two such dumping sites on Arlington.”
Carolyn McNeil, a Guilford County schools employee who lives on Martin Street, described constant dumping in front of the empty houses next door to her. “I’ve been trying to figure out who’s doing it, and can’t never catch nobody. I’ve worked for the schools for 40 years and I get up early, and it seems to be happening when I’m asleep. It’s causing a big rat problem, and have repeatedly called the city about it. This bulk trash that’s constantly being dumped on my street doesn’t get picked up when it’s supposed to be. I’ve seen it stay there for a month. The only reason it’s not stayed longer is that I put on my heavy gloves and go out there and clean it up myself. But from the city, it’s being ignored. I see it all the time on Omaha Street and Juliet Place. I talked to the neighbors there, and they said trucks pull up all the time and dump that stuff out, sometimes coming back two or three times in the same day.”
Then there’s Esther Djokpe, a Guilford for All organizer who lives in College Hill.
“I’d been working on Cecile Crawford’s campaign in District 2. Shortly after the election, Brandon Wrencher from Guilford for All reached out to let me know about dumping sites and trash in that district. When Brandon said that Guilford for All was planning a campaign to clean up streets in lower-income neighborhoods, I told him I was on board.”
Djokpe described how, a week ago, she was driving home from a meeting with Sharon Hightower and Goldie Wells, who respectively represent Districts 1 and 2 on Greensboro City Council.
“I saw a pile of mattresses and other bulk trash across the street from my house on Mendenhall and became curious to see how long it would take it to be picked up. It was gone the next day. I remembered the lady in Old Asheboro who told me she called the city four times and nobody came to pick up the bulk trash on her street, so I went to that house on Mendenhall to find out what they did differently to get their trash picked up so quickly. Turns out it was from an apartment being renovated. The contractor told me she didn’t call anybody, as she knew the city collects bulk trash every two weeks, and it would be quickly gone.”
YES! Weekly was invited to speak with people at Sunday’s Guilford for All Meeting by Brandon Wrencher, a former volunteer for that organization who is now a senior organizer with the Carolina Federation, of which Guilford for All is the local chapter. He described Guilford for All as “a multiracial, multiclass grassroots organization that seeks to build political power that wins policy and economic changes people can feel through leadership development and issue campaigns, elections, and governing with the people.”
He also spoke about his own experience living in District 1 and District 2.
“I’ve been building community with neighbors in these districts for the last five years, and am familiar with the folks all over the neighborhood. I became aware of this when I moved to Vance Street and noticed several illegal dumping locations there, where bulk trash is regularly dropped off in empty lots and never goes away.”
Wrencher emphasized that this isn’t a problem created by sloppy or inattentive residents, but the result of constant illegal mass dumping.
“On top of that, I started to hear my neighbors complaining that their garbage cans had not been picked up by trucks that week, or that recycling and bulk trash were being ignored. So not only were the dumping sites being ignored but so were houses in which the residents were careful to follow the rules. I have two little kids, and I want them to be able to enjoy the neighborhood and play outside, but with the vermin, chemicals, rusted nails and the rest of the trash that I’m seeing, it’s unsafe.”
This summer, said Wrencher, Guilford for All decided to focus on the issue, specifically in the Ole Asheboro and Arlington Park neighborhoods.
“I started as a volunteer with Guilford for All in 2019 as a member of their steering committee. Last summer, that committee made a decision to really focus in on low-income predominantly Black neighborhoods to do organizing in, as those are the places, in our city and across the country, where folks have the least political voice and experience the least economic empowerment. We decided to go into Arlington Park and Old Asheboro because members of our steering committee have neighbors there, and you go where the relationships are. Our neighbors’ selected two issues they wanted to focus on, trash and speeding, for the basis of our Safe Street Campaign. Phase 1 of that issue campaign is focused on the trash.”
The problem is not a new one. A transcript from the first public hearing of the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission, held in 2005 to investigate the causes and consequences of the 1979 Greensboro Massacre, included testimony from the late Nettie Coad, a beloved local figure and activist for 30 years in the Ole Asheboro Neighborhood, who described one park there as stinking from being filled up with trash by illegal dumping from other parts of the city.
“One of her first campaigns,” said Wrencher, “was when she took debris down to city hall and said ‘would you want to live with this in front of your house?’ Well, the same thing is happening now.”
Wrencher stated that Wells and Hightower met with Guilford for All organizers and community members last Monday.
“We delivered a petition to them. Our goal had been to get 100 signatures, but we received well over 150. Our request, which was delivered by one of our neighbors, was very clear. It began ‘will you commit to do everything within your power to bring resources from the city to clean up every street in Arlington Park and Ole Asheboro by October 17?’ After some deliberation, they made a commitment to do that. They coordinated with city staff and got back to us within a day. Ms. Hightower and Dr. Wells are bringing their city-sponsored Love Your Block program this coming Saturday to help us begin cleaning up this mess, but the neighbors are the ones who will have to gather up the trash, or at least as much as they safely can, and put it in the dumpsters and hazardous waste containers the city is providing.”
Wrencher stressed his gratitude to not only councilmembers Wells and Hightower, but the presidents of the Asheboro Square, Ole Asheboro Street, and Arlington Park neighborhood associations, who have all signed on with the campaign. He closed by inviting anyone interested to come out on Saturday, October 8, for the kickoff event of the Safe Streets campaign, which will be held in Douglas Park at 703 Douglas St. from 8 a.m. until noon.
“All ages and abilities are invited. We’ll pick up litter, neighbors will bring bulk waste, and we’ll have food and lots of fun! The City’s part is bringing their bulk and hazardous trash dumpsters. Now neighbors have to do our part and organize at least 100 volunteers for the event. Will you join us to help clean up every street and keep our community safe from hazardous waste?”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.