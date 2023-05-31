Guilford County EMS, Family Justice Center, and GC S.T.O.P. also earn national recognitions
Greensboro, NC – Four Guilford County programs are receiving honors for innovative, effective programs that strengthen services for residents from the National Association of Counties (NACo), including Every Baby Guilford which earned “Best in Category” for health programs.
In Guilford County, Black babies are three times more likely to die before their first birthday than White babies. Guilford County’s infant mortality rate has remained higher than state and national averages for several decades. Led by Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Public Health staff, a radically inclusive collective action movement called Every Baby Guilford launched in June 2021. Collective action is a community-led process that builds collaborative solutions by centering and working with the community for advancing equity and achieving social change. Through a community-driven process, Every Baby Guilford is working toward the bold goal of reducing infant mortality disparities by 50% by 2026 and eliminating them entirely by 2031.
“Black and Brown newborns deserve the same chance at life as White infants, and for decades, people have been trying to eliminate disparities for communities but not with communities. Every Baby Guilford changes that by putting the community at the very heart of the work to save the lives of our infants,” said Board of County Commissioners Chair Melvin “Skip” Alston. “I’m extremely proud of the work underway by this collective-impact group and am pleased to see them recognized on the national stage. I also appreciate the recognition of Guilford County’s work to improve our emergency medical response, prevent domestic violence-related homicides, and decrease the number of people dying from opioid overdoses all of which focus on collaboration, innovation, and evidence-based approaches. When we work as One Guilford, we can save lives and achieve great things.”
Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards are given in 18 categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement, and more.
For 2023, Guilford County was honored with awards in the health, criminal justice and publish safety, and risk and emergency management categories.
- Health: Every Baby Guilford (Best in Category)
- Criminal Justice & Public Safety: Saving Lives: High-Risk Case Review Teams at the FJC
- Criminal Justice & Public Safety: Emergency Services Interagency Medical Provider Assessment & Care Team (IMPACT) Project
- Risk & Emergency Management: Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem (GC S.T.O.P.)
Launched in 1970, the program is designed to recognize innovation in county government. Each nominated program is judged on its own merits and not against other applications.
“The Achievement Awards demonstrate excellence in county government and the commitment to serve our residents every day,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “This year’s winners represent some of the most innovative and collaborative efforts we have seen in over 50 years of presenting these awards.”
Read more about the Collective’s work on the Every Baby Guilford website.
Visit the NACo website for more information about NACo’s Achievement Awards.
