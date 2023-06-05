Evergreens Lifestyle Center to hold First Silent Auction Fundraiser Friday, June 23, 9am-3:30pm and Monday, June 25 from 9am-5pm
Greensboro— June 5, 2023 — Evergreens Lifestyle Center, a division of Senior Resources of Guilford, announces our first Silent Auction Fundraiser on Friday, June 23 and Monday, June 26, 2023. Friday hours for the auction are 9am – 3:30 pm and Monday hours are 9am – 5pm. The auction will be held at Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Lower Level, Greensboro NC.
A wide variety of items are up for auction including event tickets, gift certificates for restaurants, massages and salon services, gift baskets, jewelry, antiques, collectibles, handmade crafts, home and garden items, original artwork and more. Donations are also being accepted until June 20. To donate, contact Tina Wilkins at (336) 373-4816 or send email to act-asst@senior-resources-guilford.org. All proceeds will benefit Evergreens Lifestyle Center, the area’s only nonprofit active senior center.
ABOUT: Evergreens Lifestyle Center is the area’s only nonprofit senior center offering exercise classes, arts and crafts, special presentations, weekly classic movie screenings, technology classes and assistance, a new gym and health literacy library, and much more for seniors who are 55+. We offer an open and welcoming environment where seniors can learn, enjoy, and make new friends.
Evergreens Lifestyle Center is a division of Senior Resources of Guilford, a nonprofit organization serving senior citizens in Guilford County with programs such as Meals on Wheels, Community Nutrition sites, SeniorLine resource line, Refugee Outreach, Family Caregiver Support, Foster Grandparents, Seniors Health Insurance Program and more. Our mission is to serve our diverse community of seniors and their families by advocating and providing supportive services that enhance the independence, health, and quality of life for seniors.
