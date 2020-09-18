HIGH POINT, NC – On Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11:33 a.m. High Point police were notified about a car stolen out of Winston Salem, NC that was located in High Point at the intersection of S Main Street/Coltrane Avenue. The car was occupied by the sole occupant, later identified as Robert S Curran (W/M 51, of High Point). Curran was wanted for Felony Escape from State Prison out of NC.
Priceless Car Rental, located in Winston Salem is the owner of the car that Curran was driving. The car was equipped with a tracking device and a representative of the company tracked the car and located it in High Point. The representative attempted to make contact with the driver and the car sped away. The representative called the police and a description of the vehicle and Curran was given.
While on routine patrol, a High Point Police officer located the car traveling on Eastchester Dr. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle failed to stop and sped away from officers. High Point police began a vehicle pursuit, but due to the recklessness of Curran’s driving coupled with the excessive amount of cars traveling on Eastchester Drive during the lunch hour, High Point police terminated the pursuit for safety precautions.
The surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified and deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office located the car traveling in the county. The deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and they engaged in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went through Guilford County, Greensboro, Randolph County, Archdale, and back into the city limits of High Point. During the pursuit, speeds reached over 140 MPH.
The suspect vehicle wrecked near Marsh Furniture on S. Centennial St. When the stolen vehicle came to rest, the driver, Curran exited the vehicle and fled on foot from the scene. Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputies and High Point Police Officers converged on the area and a search for Curran began. Deputies located Curran hiding in some tall weeds and he was placed under arrest.
High Point Police offered to transport Curran to the High Point Police Department to process Curran. After arriving at the department, Curran began complaining of chest pains. Guilford County EMS was contacted and Curran was transported to Wake Forest Baptist High Point Hospital.
Several extensive medical tests were completed on Curran over an extended period of time while in the hospital. On Fri., Sept. 18, the Department of Corrections assumed custody of Curran at the hospital around 11:00 a.m.
Curran has been charged with Felony Speed to Elude, and Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle by the High Point Police Department. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants on Curran for Felony Speed to Elude. Curran also has a warrant from the Division of Prisons for Felony Escape from State Prison.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-26683
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant Matt Truitt
