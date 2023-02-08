The word “erotic” is derived from Eros, the Greek god of love and desire. Originally a handsome naked young man with wings, more cynical poets later depicted him as a blind child, leading to the chubby little archer we know as Cupid, the god’s Roman name.
As Cupid is emblematic of the holiday, it’s appropriate that Arts Uptown Greensboro is presenting Voyeur Love 2, the organization’s second Gate City Erotic Art Show, in the Khalif Event Center, located at 2000 East Wendover Ave, on Friday, February 17, after Valentine’s Day.
Arts Uptown Greensboro is a program of Uptown GSO Inc. (UGI), a nonprofit founded by Joseph Wilkerson to stimulate investment in northeastern Greensboro.
“Pornographic art can be erotic, but erotic art is not necessarily pornographic,” said Wilkerson. He also stressed that it can be educational as well as provocative.
“All art is subjective, and that’s especially true when it comes to the erotic variety. We’re stripping away the stereotypes and stigma about what sexuality relates to erotic art, and giving the artists the opportunity to explore what that means to both those creating the art and those experiencing it.”
He compared that experience to a child seeing the naked human body depicted in an art museum.
“When you ask your parents about that, they say it’s not about sex. But honestly, it is about sex, and if there’s a way for your parents to have a conversation with you about that, going to a museum or gallery can be that opening. So here, we’re trying to foster that same conversation between adults.”
This is the second time in a decade that Wilkerson has organized an erotic art show. He called that first one a big success but said the fact that no others had followed its lead is a major reason he’s doing it again.
“We did an erotic art show nine years ago this October, but it was more themed around that season, with Halloween and erotic art, in a show that tapped a bit into the movie Eyes Wide Shut, as far as having a masked event. When we came up with the idea back then, there apparently hadn’t been an erotic art show in Greensboro for a long time. My first partner, Phillip Young, who is now vice president of Uptown Greensboro, was one of my studio artists and had an erotic piece in the studio space. I’d been thinking of the kinds of events we could have at that space, and his coming in with an erotic art piece made me realize we could do a whole show. I’d been thinking of calling it Vaguely Disguised Innuendo, but Phil liked the title Voyeur Love, and when I heard it, I liked it, too. That turned out to be a great show, and we sold some pieces.”
They’d always planned to do another one, but Wilkerson said they’d been waiting for others to follow their lead.
“For whatever reason, that didn’t happen, and then, after a few more years, Covid came along, which shut down a lot of stuff. When we finally got back outside, as the cool kids would say, we did the Sneakerball for Juneteenth, and that went really well, and then we did an art battle in partnership with Marty Kotis at his space, which is really nice. We were hoping to partner with Marty on Voyeur Love 2, but he had a different space in mind he felt it would work better at, and that space isn’t ready yet, so we had to pivot and go back to the Khalif Event Center, and here we are.”
Wilkerson said that the upcoming event is proving to be a great way for him and his partners in Arts Uptown Greensboro to reintroduce themselves to the city they want to uplift and stimulate.
“It’s really just a matter of making people aware that we’re doing another erotic art show, which looks like it’s going to be as successful and fun as the first one. It’s already doing what we hoped it would, which is to get a lot of the artists excited, as this is an opportunity for them to pull a piece out of the closet, so to speak, or to create new pieces.”
Wilkerson said one example of that happened the morning before he spoke to YES! Weekly.
“We met with an artist, Mandy Dunn, and she had never done an erotic piece and was glad of the opportunity. I think that she did a great job with the two pieces that she submitted. That’s kind of the genesis we’ve been hoping and planning for.”
He expressed satisfaction with how it’s shaping up as a very diverse show.
“Another artist we’re featuring is Doug Cason, who’s done a lot of murals with Mary Kotis, and who participated in the Dirty Show out of Detroit. His artwork is probably closer to the fine art side and I’m really happy to be showing his stuff. We’re partnering with body painter Shan Ferreira. She was in our Art Battle and we knew we wanted to feature her bodypainting skills and her models, but we ended up partnering with her, so she’s still going to bring that, and a lot more.”
Wilkerson promised the show will arouse the ear as well as the eye.
“There’s 3Stax, a live band covering a lot of songs by Prince because his work is perfect for this, and comedian Big Los. And I’ll be presenting a digital collage I call Obey the Algorithm, which was inspired by my falling down that rabbit hole on Instagram looking for erotic art and being inundated with so much stuff. I’m calling it Silent Erotica, where we have 50 wireless headphones that will give you the full content of the presentation.”
The Gate City Erotic Art Show: Voyeur Love 2 begins at 7 p.m. on February 17 in the Khalif Event Center at 2000 East Wendover Ave. Tickets start at $20 and can be found on Eventbrite.
“Come with an open mind,” said Wilkerson. “Erotic masks are welcome.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.