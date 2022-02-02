ERIC ROBERT ANNOUNCES HIS CANDIDACY FOR MAYOR OF GREENSBORO, NC
GREENSBORO, NC- Eric Robert, a local designer and citizen advocate, will announce on Feb. 2 his candidacy for Mayor of Greensboro.
I have been fortunate to live the American dream. I immigrated to this country from France via Gabon almost 39 years ago and it is clear that America has given me a great deal. Greensboro has enabled me to have the success I could not have experienced anywhere else.
From all that I experienced, I am only too aware that many residents of this city are struggling and experiencing uncertainty and inequality daily. I believe the majority of people in Greensboro have much more in common than it may appear on the surface. We have challenges but we can overcome them as a city, as a community, as neighbors. We must have the difficult conversations in order to do so.
Most of our current city council members have served for a long time, and most have served their communities well. Others promoted a divisive and exclusive atmosphere, self-serving devoid of any real point of view or distinct flavor. They, too often, promoted deceptive legal maneuvering while blurring the ethical boundaries.
I am running for Mayor because I simply believe we deserve better; I believe we deserve a fresh perspective with evolved points of reference.
We are not Greenville or Chattanooga, we are Greensboro!
I strongly believe we can be cool on our own terms because we, as a community, have a whole lot to offer beyond logistic qualities due to our geographical location.
I have a unique perspective in that I have aspired to create beautiful things my entire life throughout the world. Locally, I have taken blighted properties and renovated them, spurring economic growth and investment, being part of what is now recognized as one of the coolest little enclaves in our center city,
That is my real passion, finding and coaxing beauty from amongst the blight. I see the beauty; I see what could be…I aspire to inspire!
I wish to continue to do the same for our city, albeit now on a political level.
My goal is to acknowledge our individual past while embracing our collective future and to help articulate a clear vision, where mediocrity and insignificance are no longer an option.
I believe we need to support and elevate people when possible and build a legacy for the future by creating opportunities for ALL, not just the well-connected individuals.
We need to rethink our overall humanity, public safety and reinvent economic growth. We must become small-business friendly again.
We must reaffirm that, elected officials are elected to work for the citizens of our city and that the city attorney and his staff work for the citizens.
They must represent the community, because if the public can’t know about it, then they should not be doing it.
I have witnessed and experienced local government’s dysfunction and deception first-hand. I have exposed vindictive behavior from individuals employed to better our lives and I have made DGI and other organizations slightly better (more work is needed) by uncovering inefficiencies and deceptive practices destined only to benefit and enrich the connected few.
I am happy to confirm that my resume includes no professional experience as a politician.
I was born in Lyon, France, finished High School in Port Gentil, Gabon (West Africa) and emigrated to the USA in 1983 where I lived in Washington DC, St Augustine Fla before moving to Greensboro, NC in 1986.
I graduated with a Bachelor of Economics from UNCG and went on to Grad School for my MBA at what is now Elon University.
Let’s be great like it’s on purpose!
